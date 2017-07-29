Chester Bennington Murder Cover-Up Emerges

Detectives investigating Chester Bennington’s death claim the coroner’s verdict of suicide is premature, and point out that the autopsy has not been performed and the toxicology results have not been returned.

“The cause of death has not been established. No autopsy has been performed, and police are still treating the death as suspicious. Media outlets misquoting the coroner’s office are getting ahead of themselves,” a police source said.

It is becoming increasingly clear there is a mainstream media cover up conspiracy about Chester Bennington’s death. We are being being fed half truths and outright lies, and the official version of events being reported by the media is implausible to say the least. We need to start asking some questions. It is the very least Chester Bennington deserves.

With only a few exceptions, corporate media outlets have been unanimous in spreading misinformation about Chester Bennington’s death. They have been claiming it is an open and shut case, and the official ruling of suicide is final.

This is not correct. Mainstream media reporting on this issue has been reckless and insulting to the memory of Chester Bennington as well as millions of Linkin Park fans.

Mere hours after Bennington died, the mainstream media had a complete back story, names, times, 911 call and cause of death. Fact checking sites and the British tabloids got involved, further pushing the lie that within hours of the death we had all the answers.

They are all desperate to claim that for some mysterious reason the death of a successful, determined young family man is “not being investigated”.

Is that even possible? Or were the media fed the complete concocted cover-up narrative by their mysterious overlords, ready-packaged to be quickly and easily digested by the unsuspecting public?

MAINSTREAM MEDIA MISINFORMATION

Let’s face facts. A famous man, with future plans he was promoting and looking forward to, is found hanged in his house, surrounded by the children he loved children, and the case is not investigated? That should be a scandal in itself.

The fact is the autopsy has not yet taken place. The toxicology report has not been returned.

Last week a police source said, “Murders are sometimes made to look like suicides. We think he was murdered, we just have to find out who was behind it.“

So why did the coroner’s office rule to the public a finding of “suicide” in Bennington’s case, before the autopsy results and toxicology report were completed, and before police had a chance to complete a proper death investigation?

Any homicide detective worthy of the badge will tell you that even with hanging cases you “always first approach them as a homicide. That is a fact. You don’t jump to conclusions. You work the body out.“

This case is only one week old. Nobody, including the coroner, knows anything right now, other than the fact Chester was found dead in suspicious circumstances on his best friend Chris Cornell’s first birthday since he was also found hanging in eerily similar circumstances on May 18 in Detroit.

Doesn’t Chester, like Chris, deserve a proper death investigation?

COVER-UP CONSPIRACY EXPOSED

According to Brian Elias, department chief for the L.A. County medical examiner-coroner, the coroner’s office was notified about Bennington’s death at around 9 a.m. He is also on record saying the coroner’s office is conducting a “death investigation.”

Yahoo then reported that the coroner’s office initially confirmed to PEOPLE that Bennington’s death was being investigated as a “possible suicide.” On Friday, the coroner’s office told USA Today Bennington hanged himself from a bedroom door.

However, they did finally make it clear:

“An official cause of death will not be determined until an autopsy and toxicology reports, which are pending, are completed. The coroner tells PEOPLE they expect a final ruling “hopefully first of week.”

Chester is on record saying that he did not like to feel “pain’ since he went through healing a broken leg. He said this in his last interview. He is also on record saying he would need to consume “serious drugs” to so much as get a tattoo these days. A small amount of alcohol was found in his room. There were no drugs.

So Chester being found hanging – in the exact same manner as his best friend Chris Cornell – looks very suspicious to fans who knew the Linkin Park frontman well. The story being promoted by mainstream media does not make sense and contains bald-faced lies.

Close friends of Cornell say that he was shown a “black book” that included the name of one of his professional associates. After setting up his foundation and investigating further, Cornell was close to exposing a network of pedophiles working within the entertainment industry – a dangerous job that he considered his “duty.”

But his friends believe he was taken out before he finished the job. Cornell’s widow and family are unsatisfied with the ruling by officials that the Soundgarden frontman committed suicide. Unexplained gaps in the official timeline of Cornell’s final moments and suspicious inconsistencies in the records suggest that Cornell’s death was not suicide at all, but a premeditated homicide and cover up.

Just over one month later Cornell’s best friend, Chester Bennington suffered the same fate. Cornell had set up the Chris & Vicky Cornell Foundation to protect the most vulnerable children from abuse, and Bennington was working with him on exposing a pedophile network operating within the entertainment industry.

Neither Bennington nor Cornell, both writers, left a suicide note.

#TruthForChester

Chester was a brave man who had overcome his demons and was determined to right the wrongs of his childhood and expose a network of powerful people involved in the worst kind of crime.

He was taken out, in eerily similar circumstances to Chris Cornell. Do not believe the media cover up conspiracy.

There is a lot of misinformation flying around at the moment. Be careful what you believe. Chester and Chris deserve nothing less.