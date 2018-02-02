Chicago Pedo Says He’s Innocent Because He Identifies As ‘9-Year-Old Boy’

A 38-year-old pedophile from Chicago, Illinois claims he should be treated as a child under the law because he self-identifies as a 9-year-old boy.

Joseph Roman, 38, faces felony sexual assault charges for allegedly making repeated attacks on three girls ages 6 to 8 years old over a period spanning from 2015 to January of this year, according to the Chicago Tribune. Roman was friends with the girls’ families at the time.

During a hearing Wednesday, Roman reportedly admitted to some of the attacks, the Chicago Tribune report states. He also allegedly told police he is a “9-year-old trapped in an adult’s body.”

How long was this going on?

The victims had stayed at Roman’s home for several weeks with their families when the alleged attacks began, according to the report. The attacks reportedly continued once they moved out.

The Blaze reports:

One of the girls was 6 years old when Roman allegedly began sexually assaulting her at his home, according to the report. In all, the alleged assaults happened from August 2015 to January 2018.

Starting in October 2016, Roman allegedly began assaulting an 8-year-old girl. While her mother worked a night shift, Roman reportedly helped take care of her children, according to the report. During one of the alleged attacks, two younger children stayed in the room and watched a movie on a cellphone, the report states.

For one year, starting in January 2017, Roman allegedly assaulted a third child, a 6-year-old girl who was staying at his home.

Reports did not indicate why the families were staying with Roman.

Families of the alleged victims confronted Roman on Jan. 6 after one of the attacks occurred, the Chicago Tribune reported.

According to the report, Roman was taken into custody and made a video admission on Monday. One of the charges against Roman is a Class X felony, the most serious felony in Illinois. Roman is being held without bail.

Is ‘trans-age’ a thing?

Some people have claimed to be transgender, and now some people are claiming to be “trans-age.”

For example, in 2015, a Canadian man, who was married and had seven children, left his family to “become” a 6-year-old girl, the Daily Mail reported.

Stefonknee Wolscht, 52, of Toronto, Canada, realized she was transgender at age 46, and split from her wife, Maria, according to the Daily Mail. A video of Wolscht shows a grown male dressed and acting like a female child.