Chihuahua Serial Killer On The Loose In South Carolina

South Carolina chihuahua owners are on edge as a dog serial killer targeting the breed continues a brutal killing spree across the state.

“I’ve never seen nothing to this magnitude,” said Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Jarvis Reeder. “This is just something that’s just brutal. It’s senseless and brutal.“

According to Greenville station WYFF, Gray Court resident Mickey Fortin discovered four bodies Tuesday morning while out on a morning walk.

In a video he posted to his Facebook page shortly after the grisly discovery, he described how he initially thought the four dead dogs were just mounds of trash.

“I’m seeing these things laying like in a heap, and I’m wondering what the hell is that — trash, garbage?” he said.

But Mr. Fortin had actually stumbled across the remains of four dead dogs that had reportedly been shot “execution-style” for no discernible reason whatsoever.

After Fortin dialed 911 to report the bodies, he then continued walking, only to discover an additional seven bodies, bringing the body count to a total of 11.

“It’s 11 dogs that I have found dead in the last mile and a half,” he said in another video to Facebook. “This is a bad day. If that’s not insanity, I don’t know what is. This is a bad day to see this much death, and all these animals. I love dogs. To find 11 dogs dead within a mile and a half? Unacceptable.”

The Greenville News noted in a report Tuesday that investigators later found four additional bodies, bringing the number of victims to 15.

“Honestly, that’s what we’re trying to figure out now,” Giles Gilmer, the animal control supervisor for Laurens County, remarked at the time. “I can’t really speculate why.”

It was later revealed that of the 15 executed dogs, 13 had been chihuahuas – a disturbingly high percentage, suggesting the killer is targeting the breed – while the remaining two had been larger dogs.

Moreover, “each chihuahua had multiple gunshot wounds to the head,” according to The Greenville News.

Speaking with WYFF, Fortin had a message for the perpetrator: “We are going to find who you are. We will find you.“