Child Abuse Victims Sue Government Over Deal Given To Pedo Epstein

Child abuse victims who were sexually molested by pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein are suing the federal government for allowing him get away with his crimes.

Despite the fact that there were at least 30 known victims of Epstein’s Lolita Express, prosecutors allowed the billionaire enter into a plea deal for lesser charges, without notifying them.

Collective-evolution.com reports: Epstein apparently had an entire team of people working for him to seek out girls as young as 12 to be trafficked onto “Orgy Island,” where they would provide illegal sexual services to his elite friends. Police investigators stated that there was a “clear indication that Epstein’s staff was frequently working to schedule multiple young girls between the ages of 12 and 16 years old literally every day, often two or three times per day.”

Prominent names who boarded the Lolita Express include former President Bill Clinton, Naomi Campbell, Kevin Spacey, Prince Andrew, Larry Summers, and other political figures, all of whom are listed on the flight logs. Even the current U.S. President, Donald Trump, has ties to Epstein, and was in fact accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at multiple different elite sex parties with Epstein. You can see the full logs here.

“Bill Clinton . . . associated with a man like Jeffrey Epstein, who everyone in New York, certainly within his inner circles, knew was a pedophile,” explained Conchita Sarnoff, an investigative journalist who, despite being bribed to stay silent, risked her life to expose the brutal reality of human trafficking. Sarnoff also wrote a book on the Epstein case called TrafficKing. “Why would a former president associate with a man like that?” Sarnoff asked.

Perhaps that’s because Clinton was recorded on the Lolita Express’ flight logs an astonishing 26 times. Former U.S. State Department official Steve Pieczenik explained that the Clintons and many more “have been a major part and participant of what’s called the Lolita Express, which is a plane owned by Mr. Jeff Epstein, a wealthy multi-millionaire who flies down to the Bahamas and allows Bill and Hillary Clinton to engage in sex with minors — that is called Pedophilia” (source).

If you’re trying to excuse any of the people who frequently visited Epstein’s jet, keep in mind that many of the criminal acts occurred on the airplane itself. Fox News explained the reason behind naming Epstein’s jet the Lolita Express: “The tricked-out jet earned its Nabakov-inspired nickname because it was reportedly outfitted with a bed where passengers had group sex with young girls.” Plus, some of the logs detailed that he brought his team of secret service agents with him, and other flights indicated he did not.

One of the victims, Virginia Roberts, who was allegedly trafficked by Epstein at age 15, claimed that she saw Clinton at Epstein’s private escape in 2002, though the flight logs don’t detail this.

It wasn’t just the sexual violations that occurred on the island that Epstein was penalized for; court documents in the original case proved that Epstein routinely paid girls as young as 14 between $200 to $1,000 for “sexually explicit massages” in his homes all over America.

Fox News reported:

One victim, in sworn deposition testimony, said Epstein began sexually assaulting her when she was 13 years old and molested her on more than 50 occasions over the next three years. The girls testified they were lured to Epstein’s home after being promised hundreds of dollars to be his model or masseuse, but when they arrived, he ordered them to take off their clothes and massage his naked body while he masturbated and used sex toys on them.

To learn more about Epstein’s history as a pedophile and human trafficker, as well as high-level government, celebrity, and elite involvement with the Lolita Express, check out the following RT video:

The Lawsuit Against the Government for Epstein’s “Sweet Deal”

To be clear, Epstein only spent 13 months in jail, despite being sentenced to 18. In addition, he was actually allowed to leave the premises during the day to go to work at his office. So, he really only slept in a jail cell for the most part. After completing his lightened sentence in jail, he had to register as a sex offender and was put on probation for a year.

Despite there being approximately 30 known victims of Epstein’s Lolita Express, he only plead guilty to one charge of soliciting an under-age prostitute. Epstein was known to buy the women and girls’ silence, which perhaps is why so many of his victims refused to take the stand.

However, two of the alleged victims are claiming that the federal government violated the federal Crime Victims Rights Act (CVRA), as they argued that they were never notified of the plea deal. Many people are now asking whether or not the deal accurately reflected the punishment Epstein deserved for his crimes, and so the prosecutors filed a detailed reason for the agreement.

The two victims’ main argument surrounds a 2008 letter that apparently stated that the FBI had reopened their investigation against Epstein, thus the victims assumed he would be charged with federal crimes, leading to a longer sentence. To their surprise, Epstein was awarded with what the public are calling a “sweetheart deal,” and instead of alerting the victims, they maintain that they had no idea, which would be a violation of the CVRA.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office stated that they weren’t bribed by Epstein, but rather were forced to offer this “sweet deal” because not enough women would come forward. Perhaps the underlying issue here is that the judiciary system does not offer a safe place for rape and trafficking victims to come forward, especially when it involves the government and the elite.

Attorneys Brad Edwards and Paul Cassell, who represented two of the victims, referred to Epstein’s agreement as “one of the most extraordinarily lenient plea deal arrangements in modern history.”

It certainly seems as though Epstein was let off easy in comparison to other pedophiles, which likely has something to do with his social status and involvement with high-level corruption.