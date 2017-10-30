Child Trafficker, Wanted By Police, Whipped To Death By Vigilantes

A notorious Russian pedophile accused of running a child trafficking ring in and around Russia was captured by vigilantes and whipped to death with cable ties, according to reports.

The man’s grisly death was filmed and the footage has been used by anti-pedophile vigilantes to send a message to other child traffickers and abusers.

The man, identified as Aleksey Frumkin, was a suspected child trafficker and pedophile who ran a trafficking ring in and around Russia. Wanted by the authorities on child trafficking charges, Frumkin was reported missing in May, but the newly released footage shows that vigilante justice was served.

Child abusers are considered by Russian President Vladimir Putin as the lowest of the low, “lower in evolutionary terms than a rock spider“, and the pro-Russian militant in the video, who identifies himself as “Olkhon,” apparently shares the same view.

The public execution was carried out in the town of Communar, Donetsk Oblast, in Southern Ukraine.

After Frumkin was captured, he tried to convince the vigilantes they were confused and that he was a drug dealer and not part of a pedophilia ring, saying: “Stop please! I’ll say what you need. I will call another drug dealer and he will arrive with drugs.”

This statement did not impress the Olkhon, the anti-pedophile vigilante, who also has a strong dislike of drug dealers.

Olkhon, who comes from the Russian city of Novosibirsk, said: “Drug dealers and junkies, please come here to us, we have a way to deal with people like you.

“Come to us and we will cure all of you.”

The militant then declares that Frumkin “is a pedophile who will be slaughtered like a dog.”

“See how he has p****d and s*** himself.

“He thinks we’ll have some mercy on him, but we will kill him.”

The video was posted on the social network VKontakte by a community of pro-Russian rebels thought to be behind the killing.