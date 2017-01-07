Chilean Navy Release Groundbreaking UFO Video To The Public

A nine-minute Navy video of a UFO displaying highly unusual behavior and omitting plumes of an unknown substance has been released to the public.

A two year investigation by an official body that investigates UFOs on behalf of the military has concluded naval officers filed a real UFO flying over the ocean for approximately nine minutes. They say that after two years of studying the footage they have failed to identify the object seen in the country’s airspace.

The CEFAA, a Chilean government agency which investigates UFOs, or UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena) reports that a naval helicopter was carrying out a routine daylight coastal patrol in November 2014 when the camera operator noticed the unidentified flying object ahead.

The UFO flying horizontally and at a steady speed similar to that of the helicopter.

RT reports:

The crew contacted local airports and land-based military installations to confirm whether the object had appeared on their radar screens. It did not. They then attempted to contact the craft using standard civilian radio frequencies, but to no avail.

Twice during the 10-minute recording, the UFO ejects an unknown material into the air, which is only visible on the infrared (IR) spectrum. To the naked eye, the object itself is barely visible and the substance it expels disappears straight into the clouds.

Before the crew could obtain any more information, the UFO vanished into the clouds.

Each and every theory proposed so far for explaining the bizarre object has been debunked, officially making this a genuine unidentified flying object.

The footage was captured on a sophisticated Surveillance & Reconnaissance (SAR) camera in broad daylight. Nearby radar installations could detect the helicopter which captured the amazing footage but nothing else in the vicinity, which rules out low flying airplanes and weather balloons.

As part of the two-year investigation, multiple agencies were contacted to verify whether any satellites or falling space debris could explain away the phenomenon – they could not. The team assembled to study the footage and investigate the case include astrophysicists, video and image analysts, and aeronautic engineers, however they were unable to explain the object.

Here is the declassified footage in full:

After conducting a scientific review of the released footage using calculations derived from examining the helicopter’s path, hot spots from the infrared footage and studying the velocity of the unidentified object, as well as nature of the dumped material, IPACO, a French-based organization, concluded that the object was most likely a medium-haul twin jet airliner.