Media Silent As Christians Slaughter Muslims In Africa

May 20, 2017 Edmondo Burr News, World 36

muslims

While the mainstream media remains silent, Muslims are being killed in the Central African Republic (CAR) by gangs of Christian extremists, many of whom child soldiers, in what Amnesty International describes as acts of “ethnic cleansing.”

Hundreds of civilians are seeking refuge inside a mosque in the Central African Republic (CAR)’s border town of Bangassou, Reuters reports.

By Darius Shahtahmasebi:

What may be surprising to the American public is that these civilians are trying to escape ongoing attacks committed by Christian militias that killed at least 30 civilians over the weekend, according to U.N. officials and aid workers.

According to Reuters, the weekend attacks in Bangassou, located on the Congolese border, have involved hundreds of fighters with heavy weaponry. The fighting is aimed at the Muslim populations and signals that the conflict currently besieging the country is worsening.

The situation is extremely deplorable and we are doing everything to rapidly retake control of Bangassou,” MINUSCA (the U.N. mission) chief Parfait Onanga-Anyanga told Reuters in an interview.

According to Onanga-Anyanga, many of the fighters are child soldiers who appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

The head of the Red Cross in CAR, Antoine Mbao-Bogo, said his staff has counted 115 bodies in Bangassou following the latest fighting.

While these developments may be unheard of in the eyes and ears of much of the American public, the truth is that this conflict has been raging for some time now. According to the Guardian, thousands of Muslims have been killed or displaced in the conflict. For example, the city of Bangui previously had approximately 130,000 Muslim residents; the number of Muslims is now likely less than 1,000.

According to Reuters, the U.N. base in Bangassou has also been targeted.

CAR has been besieged by this violence since 2013, when mostly Muslim Seleka fighters ousted then-President Francois Bozize. Amnesty International has referred to the developments in the country as “ethnic cleansing” since the fighting erupted.

As this conflict rages on, however, don’t expect the corporate media to pay too much attention to it anytime soon — it doesn’t fit the mainstream narrative that only majority Muslim countries deploy groups of extremists that terrorize civilians.

In 2015, the U.N. Development Index rated CAR as having the lowest level of human development. It was ranked dead last. The country is the world’s 12th largest producer of diamonds and is home to a secretive, bloody gold trade and also harbors mineral, uranium, and oil reserves.

Liberation might be just around the corner, though the country’s majority Christian population might exclude it from the U.S. military’s ‘War on Terror’ narrative.

Muslims

The Anti Media

Edmondo Burr

BA Economics/Statistics
CEO
Assistant Editor

Latest posts by Edmondo Burr (see all)

  • Zoe

    These murderers aren’t Christians.

    • SpidermanVitamin

      Seems like pretty typical Christian behavior.

      • John-Simon Nahas

        Boy, aren’t you a delusional one. Must be used to revisionist history.

      • Zoe

        Don’t know much about Christianity do you?

        • Bee

          I’m very sure he doesnt know what he his saying

          • Robert Dalgleish

            I am very sure you don’t understand what he is daying

        • Robert Dalgleish

          You don’t know much about the history of christianity do you!

      • Rupert Inkpen

        Crusades,anyone?All the best torture devices were invented by the Catholic Church. How about the Spanish Inquisition? Seems to me you all are in denial of reality. Let’s not forget centuries of child molestation and ritual abuse?I could go on but I have to make supper.

        • kyle

          Problem with that Rupert, the crusades were response to the muslim conquests which happened hundreds of times, it only took like 3 crusades to exterminate islam extremists way back when, muslim extremists today hide under false victimhood and strike the weak because they are weak, islam is a satanic religion and isn’t even worthy of being labeled an immediate threat since they can be exterminated to easy. Also child molestation in Catholicism is probably due to Catholicism’s pagan roots and idol worship, they’re barely considered Christian at all.

          • Jason Söderblom

            You’re an idiot. “Child molestation is probably due to Catholicism’s pagan roots and idol worship…”. It’s 2017. Read and inquire much?

    • Jenkem Jones

      In Europe, and America Christians invite Muslims into the country where they rape and murder our children.

      • Zoe

        The organizations that say they are Christian like Catholic and Lutheran and even Baptist are doing this for money. Every refugee they bring into this country they get to keep half of the money given to them by the government. The people doing this are hardly true Christians because they are greedy for the money, how can you tell? They couldn’t care less about what happens to them after they “place” them in their new community. It is a scam and the greed of the orginiapzations doing this is plainly seen. Also they must pledge not to proselytize them. True Christians would not pledge to not share the gospel of Christ with lost souls no matter the amount of money given. And by the way people around the world just assume if a person in an American they are a Christian and that is not true. A true Christian has repented of their sins and called upon the name of Jesus to save them. They belong to him and obey him.

      • Deon

        Those inviting them in are no Christians…. They’re zionist Liberals and NWO Jews…

    • Robert Dalgleish

      No true Scotsman fallacy

  • Ted Maul

    muslims need cleansing, ethnically speaking.

  • phicrappazappa

    130,000 – 115 bodies = 1,000, mkay.

    • Luis Garcia

      Yea I saw that. Doesn’t make sense.

      • Dallas Miller

        That was then this is now .. makes sense to me guess your brain fuks you up ..

    • Hans Goodday

      115 bodies were in Bangassou, the 130,000 were muslims in Bangui, now only 1000 left. Its two different cities hahaha…

      • Dallas Miller

        Read it properly idiot.. Antoine Mbao-Bogo, said his staff has counted 115 bodies in Bangassou following the LATEST FIGHTING <<>> FOR EXAMPLE, the city of Bangui previously had approximately 130,000
        Muslim residents; the number of Muslims is now likely less than 1,000….. Some people are pathetic at trying to twist words lol and your one of them Hans..

  • SuchindranathAiyer

    Amnesty International is a Sunni Petro Dollar funded organization. Did not raise a whimper about the 1990 ethnic cleansing of Kashmir.by their Moslem Pay Masters.

    • fukamnesty

      yeah true that….amnesty are a bunch of puppets… I spit in their face.com

  • Mr B J Mann

    “CAR has been besieged by this violence since 2013, when mostly Muslim Seleka fighters ousted then-President Francois Bozize.”

    In other words the violence was started by the Muslims and then there was a Christian backlash!

    Bit like most of the Middle East and North Africa were Christian, the Moslems invaded and conquered them, and attacked and even colonised chunks of Spain, France, Italy…… And then the evil Christians eventually fought BACK and tried to RECLAIM the formerly CHRISTIAN lands!

    • Joseph McCleery

      The USA needs these radical Christians to visit Dearborn Michigan and show the American people how to “cleanse” Dearborn

      • sam wheat

        Typical fool. People here are living in peace with one another, yet you want to be the one who provokes a conflict.

  • whatdoesitmatteranyway

    what does it matter… he said she said… the muslims kill the Christians …the Christians kill the muslims.. sounds like a fair arrangement to me….

  • Hans Goodday

    The French only care about gold and uranium.

  • Randy Fritz

    Now that Muslims are being killed somebody wants to cry. White genocide. Theft’s of white owned farms. Catholics being killed daily.
    And now the UN is interested in Muslims being slaughtered. I call bullshit. Somebody has this story fucked up. Did somebody at CNN write this?

  • Deon

    Just one question to you all not believing Christians won’t do something like that. What about the crusades?

    • Dallas Miller

      that was a funtime lets relive it

    • Mr B J Mann

      As I’d pointed out that was a Christian backlash!

      Most of the Middle East and North Africa were Christian, the Moslems invaded and conquered them, and attacked and even colonised chunks of Spain, France, Italy…… And then the evil Christians eventually fought BACK and tried to RECLAIM the formerly CHRISTIAN lands in the Middle East!

      Or are you one of those people who think that Christianity comes from Rome and Jesus was an Italian?!?!?!

  • notgivingname2amachine

    Yeah that tends to happen when you endlessly slaughter and torture Christians who are capable of counter attacks.

  • notgivingname2amachine

    Shamnesty International are bottom of the barrel propagandists, second only to the oft quoted “Syrian Observatory for Human Rights” which is actually one guy with an axe to grind making phone calls out of his apartment in his underwear, who calls people for the latest rumors and the media repeats him as if he were a serious organization.

  • A simple messenger

    Well to be honest are we not all foolish. I will ask a simple question, what was Abraham, Jewish or christian? Everything is pitted for each human to follow their lusts and desires and bend away to the path of Satan away from righteousness. So that we sin against each other christian, Jew and Muslim. Please wake up.

    • Robert Dalgleish

      It’s you that needs to wake up and realise that there are no gods it is all bullshit, then maybe we can stop all these my pretend friend is better than your pretend friend wars

      • A simple messenger

        Then tell me what is the probability of the world being created by chance mathematically speaking? It is something like 1 in a trillion or far greater than this which means that the probability of the world being created is 99.9999999…. %. This is calculated by the worlds top mathematicians. You believe everything else they state so why do you ignore the fundamental basics of probability? It is because you chose what you believe and ignore elements of truth that you do not like. Ask a mathematician or a scientist if you do not believe me.