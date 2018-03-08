Chuck Schumer: There’s No Peace With Israel Because ‘Palestinians Don’t Believe In Torah’

A top ranking US Democrat believes that there is no peace between Israel and Palestine because the Palestinians don’t believe in the Jewish Torah.

Speaking at the AIPAC policy conference earlier this week, Chuck Schumer took the prize by slinging mud at Palestinians and Arabs as the reason why the conflict has no end in sight

The Senate minority leader said:

Now, let me tell you why – my view, why we don’t have peace. Because the fact of the matter is that too many Palestinians and too many Arabs do not want any Jewish state in the Middle East. The view of Palestinians is simple, the Europeans treated the Jews badly culminating in the Holocaust and they gave them our land as compensation.

Of course, we say it’s our land, the Torah says it, but they don’t believe in the Torah. So that’s the reason there is not peace. They invent other reasons, but they do not believe in a Jewish state and that is why we, in America, must stand strong with Israel through thick and thin…

So can there ever be peace as long as the Palestinians refuse to believe in the Torah?

Mondoweiss reports: In a speech laden with Hebrew, Schumer also said that Israeli settlements and land-grabs have nothing to do with the conflict, and threw in praise for the Trump administration’s decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

Now, some say there are some who argue the settlements are the reason there’s not peace, but we all know what happened in Gaza, Israel voluntarily got rid of the settlements there, the Israeli soldiers dragged the settlers out of Netzarim, and three weeks later the Palestinians threw rockets into Sderot. It’s sure not the settlements that are the blockage to peace.

Some say it’s the borders. Oh, Israel wants different borders, but they forget during the negotiations in 2000, Ehud Barak was making huge territorial concessions that most Israelis didn’t like, it was Arafat who rejected the settlement. It’s not the borders neither. And it’s certainly not because we’ve moved the embassy to where it should belong in Yerushalayim. It’s not that either.