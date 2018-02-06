Deranged Chuck Schumer: “Trump Is World’s Most Dangerous Man”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has denounced Donald Trump as the “most dangerous man” in the world.

Speaking at a Human Rights Campaign event Saturday, deranged Schumer also told the audience that he thinks Trump is the worst President the United States has ever seen.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: “We are dealing with probably the most dangerous and worst man in the presidency we have ever had in the history of this nation, but we are going to win the fight,” Schumer told the crowd.

“If we can take back the Senate, that means that I will have the sole power to determine what goes on the floor of the Senate,” he added. “It means we’ll be able stop Donald Trump from putting all his junk on the floor and stop the anti-LGBT cascade of things that come into the United States Senate,” the Senate Minority Leader continued.

Schumer then talked up his party’s prospects in 2018, chanting, “We will take this country back! … We’re going to win! We’re going to win! We’re going to win!”