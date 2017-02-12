Bombshell: Church Of Scientology Allows Travolta And Cruise To Murder

Actress Leah Remini has dropped a bombshell about the Church of Scientology, claiming that its leaders allow certain high ranking members to commit murder.

Speaking on the The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Ramini says that high ranking members such as Tom Cruise and John Travolta are literally allowed to “get away with murder,” claiming its the policy of the Church to let them take another life if they wish to do so.

When Rogan asks if Travolta is allowed to kill other people, she says:

“Yes … It’s called ethics protection. There’s another policy called the responsibility of leaders, which he says that what you gotta do to protect the leader, you gotta do it. If you see a body, you gotta clean it up.”

This may go some way in explaining all of the unexplained and numerous deaths connected to the church over the years, where evidence and testimony are deliberately skewed in order to protect certain members of the Church and allow them to be sheilded from the law.

“I have taken what 1 consider to be the most expedient way out of my present predicament. I harbor no resentment against anyone, except the Church of Scientology. They have a great deal to do with my demise.

To play with people’s defense mechanisms in the manner that they do is a criminal thing at best. l hope they can be outlawed.” – Suicide note by James Hester