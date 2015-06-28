CIA: 1975 Heart-Attack Gun Declassified (Video)

The CIA have been using a “heart-attack gun” for years, it has been revealed, as a Congressional testimony video filmed in 1975 recently surfaced which reveals information on rogue practises used by the CIA.

The gun shoots a small poisonous dart into its victim, causing them to have a heart attack. The dart can penetrate clothing, leaving no trace of its impact apart from a tiny red dot on the skin.

The dart completely disintegrates upon entry, as the lethal poison enters the bloodstream and causes a heart attack moments afterwards.

Humansarefree.com reports:

This weapon is only one of many James Bond-like discoveries of the Church Committee hearings, officially known as the United States Senate Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations with Respect to Intelligence Activities.

Could this or a similar secret weapon have been used, for instance, in the recent death of 52-year-old Mark Pittman, a reporter who predicted the financial crisis and exposed Federal Reserve misdoings? Pittman, whose fight to open the Federal Reserve to more scrutiny led Bloomberg News to sue the central bank and win, died of a heart attack on Nov. 25th.

The above-mentioned testimony is from 1975, well over 30 years ago. With the ensuing leaps in technological capability, just imagine what kinds of secret weapons for assassination have been developed since. There is good evidence that technology has even been developed to cause suicidal feelings in a person.