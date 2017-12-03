CIA Director & Netanyahu Threaten Iran Over Presence In Iraq & Syria

The Israeli Prime minister and the CIA director both issued statements saying they will not tolerate Iran’s presence in Syria and Iraq as it goes against their interests.

Their warnings follow an Israeli strike against a military target overnight on Friday near the Syrian capital.

Benjamin Netanyahu released a video message just hours after the missiles struck targets near Damascus saying that Iran’s military presence in Syria poses an existential threat to Israel and would not be tolerated.

In his misinformation statement Netanyhu said: “Let me reiterate Israel’s policy: We will not allow a regime hell-bent on the annihilation of the Jewish state to acquire nuclear weapons.”

“We will not allow that regime to entrench itself militarily in Syria, as it seeks to do, for the express purpose of eradicating our state.”

The missile strike was reported to have destroyed a Syrian weapons depot, although some reports claimed the attack targeted an Iranian military facility that was allegedly being built in the area.

Netanyahu’s warning to Iran coincided with a similar one made by CIA Director Mike Pompeo about Iran’s military presence in Iraq. Pompeo claims he ‘sent a note’ to warn Iran’s Major General Qassem Soleimani about US interests in Iraq.

According to Stephen Lendman:

Iran has no intention of “eradicating” Israel. Its nuclear program has no military component. It has no bases or large military presence in Syria – small numbers of advisors and other personnel only, operating from Syrian bases, its help in combating US-supported terrorism requested by Damascus.

Reports of an Iranian base under construction in southern Syria near Israel’s borders were fabricated. So are Israeli claims about Iran wanting a permanent military presence in the country to expand its regional influence.

America has multiple illegal bases in northern Syria, at least one near the Syrian/Iraqi border in the southern part of the country – intending to retain them once conflict ends, strongly opposed by Damascus and Moscow.

Lavrov earlier said “after terrorism is defeated, the first step should be the pullout of those who stay illegitimately in Syria” – his remark aimed at Washington.

According to Israeli Channel 10 television, an unnamed Trump administration official said “(w)e’ve made it clear to Israel that we are not pulling out of Syria,” adding:

“The ceasefire agreement is the first stage. We will try to widen the buffer zone and push the Iranians back, 20 kilometers at first, and later perhaps as far as Damascus.”

Iranian advisors and other personnel will likely stay in Syria as long as Assad requests their presence. US forces operate illegally in the country, part of Washington’s regime change strategy.

Separately, hardline CIA director Mike Pompeo warned Iranian Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani by letter that Washington will hold Tehran accountable for any attacks on US interests in Iraq – an unacceptable hostile threat.

Iran has no intention to attack any other country – a US specialty, the Islamic Republic a staunch supporter of regional peace, free from nuclear weapons.

Pompeo lied saying he “sent a note…because (Soleimani) indicated that forces under his control might in fact threaten US interests in Iraq,” adding:

“What we were communicating to him…was that we will hold (him) and Iran accountable…and we wanted to make sure that he and the leadership of Iran understood that in a way that was crystal clear.”

Soleimani refused to open the letter for good reason. Everything US officials say about Iran is unacceptably hostile, false accusations repeatedly made.

In Late October, Iraqi PM Haider al-Abadi visited Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani telling him at the time:

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, in the path of fighting terrorism, strengthening unity and solidarity in Iraq, and preserving the territorial integrity of the country, has always been and will be alongside the Iraqi government and nation,” adding: Iran “is ready to contribute to the reconstruction and development of Iraq and stand with its government and nation.”

Pompeo and other US hardliners consider mutual cooperation between Iran and Iraq and any other countries hostile to US interests.

Longstanding US hostility toward Iran persists, intensified under Trump, regime change America’s objective.

US-led aggression on the country remains an ominous possibility.

The original source of this article is Global Research