CIA Launch Manhunt To Find Wikileaks Vault 7 Leaker

The CIA and FBI have launched a manhunt to track down the whistleblower who released secrets about how the agency’s routinely hack smartphones and smart TV’s to WikiLeaks.

According to government officials, a traitor is suspected to be actively employed at the Central Intelligence Agency – and they are keen to find out who this person is.

CBS News reports:

Sources familiar with the investigation say it is looking for an insider — either a CIA employee or contractor — who had physical access to the material.

The agency has not said publicly when the material was taken or how it was stolen.

Much of the material was classified and stored in a highly secure section of the intelligence agency, but sources say hundreds of people would have had access to the material. Investigators are going through those names.

The trove was published in March by the anti-secrecy organization WikiLeaks.

In his first public comments as director of the CIA just last week, Mike Pompeo railed against WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange.

“It is time to call out WikiLeaks for what it really is: A non-state hostile intelligence service often abetted by state actors like Russia,” he said.

WikiLeaks has said it obtained the CIA information from former contractors who worked for U.S. intelligence.

The CIA has not commented on the authenticity of the WikiLeaks disclosures or on the status of the investigation.