CIA Agent: Michael Flynn Was Ousted After Obtaining DC Pedophile List

A former CIA agent says that General Michael Flynn was ousted from the White House after obtaining a Washington DC pedophile list naming high-level politicians who belong to a DC pedo ring.

According to Robert David Steele, Flynn was actually fired after he obtained a list of names, some of whom the FBI were actively investigating in connection to the Pizzagate scandal, and one of whom was Vice President Mike Pence’s “best friend.”

The former CIA officer says that there are locations in Washington DC and Saudi Arabia where children are routinely “ordered” and trafficked to highly placed politicians operating in the Capitol.

Here’s the main summary points for the first 5 minutes of the video:

* Donald Trump is our chance to take down the deep state

* “White hat” intelligence community was able to stop Hillary from rigging the vote electronically like she did to Bernie

* Former CIA head John Brennan committed treason by telling lies intended to overturn the Electoral College

* John Brennan highest paid agent of Saudi Arabia, should be under FBI investigation

* Reince Priebus is an enabler and cover-upper of pedophilia — Former Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert is the tip of the iceberg

* Wikileaks is going to take down Priebus?

* Pedophilia is an “elite privilege” — For the Democrats it’s an “acquired taste” — Podesta is a “pedo-light”

* The Republicans and the elite in banking are the ones who have made pedophilia a “big league thing”

* There are Saudi Arabian and Washington DC restaurants with basements where you can order children off of the menu

* DC pedophilia is the Achilles heel, and Trump has figured that out

* Flynn didn’t get fired because he called the Russians

* Flynn got fired because he “had the arrogance to think” (sarcasm) that he could tell Mattis and Tillerson what to do

* Flynn pissed off VP Pence

* Flynn’s call that got him in trouble included a conversation about a list of high-level pedophiles inside the US, one of whom happens to be VP Mike Pence’s best friend

* Flynn did not tell Pence about the list, or that his “best friend” was on it. Pence found out about this from the deep state (probably NSA taps)

* The NSA has been spying on all of our politicians with impunity!

* The CIA is leaking HIGHLY classified information as part of a political coup against Trump