CIA: Soldiers Killed By Aliens After UFO Shootout – Stunning Admission

A declassified CIA report reveals that soldiers were killed by extraterrestrials after the US Air Force shot down a UFO that flew over a military unit.

According to the report – located on the CIA.gov website – a low flying saucer appeared over a military unit in Siberia, causing soldiers to immediately fire a surface to air missile, bringing it down.

The official report claims that 23 soldiers at the unit were “turned into stone” by the aliens after they transformed into a ball of light following the missile attack.

Awdnews.com reports: The report in question, created on March 27 1993, is a translation by the CIA of a report from the Ukrainian newspaper Ternopil vechirniy.

The newspaper report said that after Mikhail Gorbachev lost power in 1991, many KGB files made their way to the CIA, including an alleged 250-page dossier on the bizarre UFO attack, which included pictures and witness testimonies.

The report suggested that a low flying flying saucer had appeared over a military unit in training in Siberia, before one of the soldiers fired a surface to air missile, bringing it down.

It said: “Five short humanoids with large heads and large black eyes got out.”

Two soldiers are said to have survived, who described how, after emerging from the debris, the five beings merged into a brilliant white spherical ball of light that buzzed and hissed.

It then exploded, and as it did 23 soldiers who stood watching were turned into stone, the report claimed.

The two survivors had been in a shaded area, it said.

