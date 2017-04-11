CIA: Humans With ‘Superhuman Powers’ Are Real

A newly released CIA document reveals that scientists have successfully conducted experiments on humans that prove the existence of superhuman abilities.

According to the documents, obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request (FOIA ), for the last 20 years scientists have studied subjects in China who are able to tap into quantum levels of reality.

Commonsenseevaluation.com reports:

It is thought that these gifted people have been able to tap into a quantum level, unobservable by the human eye..

To understand properly, you need to be aware of the relationship between our consciousness and our physical reality. Both things are very real, and they have a very complicated relationship. Inventor of quantum theory Max Planck said we should regard consciousness as “fundamental” and matter as “derivative from consciousness.”

Another physicist Eugene Wigner has said on the matter “it was not possible to formulate the laws of quantum mechanics in a fully consistent way without reference to consciousness.”

The document containing the information about the events in China is called “Chronology of Recent Interest in Exceptional Functions of The Human Body in the People’s Republic of China.” The document talks about the Chinese government and it’s work with parapsychology, that is remote viewing, telepathy, psychokinesis.

The document has only recently become available due to a Freedom of Information Act request (FOIA), and it includes interesting details of individuals who have purported superhuman abilities, and that they have been studies countless times by scientists all over the world. The document is on the CIA website, but can only be accessed by the ‘Internet Archives’.

A brief outline of the important items in it the CIA document include:

In 1979, a major Chinese science journal, Ziran Zachi, printed a report on “non-visual pattern recognition” where several accounts of exceptional human body function were confirmed.

In 1980, the Journal and the Chinese Human Body Science Association held a parapsychology conference in Shanghai with participants from over 20 research institutes and universities from around the world.

In 1981, there was a formation of over 100 special places to study children with exceptional abilities with over 100 formally trained scholars.

In 1982, the Chinese Academy of Sciences sponsored a public hearing in Beijing and the sole purpose was to discuss humans with parasychological abilities, there were over 400 scholars in attendance.

Zhang Baosheng

In April of 1982, the Party’s National Committee of Science at Beijing Teacher’s College held a trial to test the abilities of certain students. Most of the results came back negative, apart from Zhang Baosheng. The next year, Zhang was studied again, this time by 19 researchers led by Prof. Lin Shuhang of the physics department of Beijing Teachers college, positive results were recorded for his superhuman powers.

Zhang was able to move objects in and out of sealed containers using only the power of his mind. Prof. Shuhang studied Zhang for six months and he was repeatedly able to place small pieces of paper into sealed test tubes, and then take them out again, without touching them. He repeated the tests with other small items like paperclips and insects, and Zhang could move these, too.

A film was made by the Institute of Space-Medico Engineering in 1987 showcasing the results, which showed a medicine pill moving through an irreversibly sealed glass vial, which occurred in three frames of a 400 frame per second film.

Another release from the CIA (Research Into Paranormal Ability To Break Through Spatial Barriers) contains this description of Zhang’s abilities:

A wooden cabinet 120 by 180 by 60 centimeters was used as a sealed container. Sheets of papers and boards with one of a kind markings were used as the target objects and placed inside the cabinet on the upper shelf. Without damaging the cabinet or opening the door, the person with ESP was able to remove the target objects and also was able to put them back inside. This demonstrates that even when using especially large container it is possible to completely break through spacial barriers, however, the success rate was much lower and was exceptionally difficult. (source)

According to Eric Davis, Ph.D, FBIS, there were other children like Zhang. A declassified US Air Force document obtained via the Federation of American Scientists, contained a report from Shuhuang that ‘gifted children’ could teleport small, physical objects from one place to another. Objects like watches, horseflies, other insects, radio micro-transmitters, photosensitive paper , without ever touching the objects beforehand. The research was carried out by the prestigious Department of Defense, and is a noteworthy case because it was deemed necessary that an unclassified Intelligence Information Report be prepared for public viewing.

In a similar study, Dr. Dean Radin, Chief Scientists at the Institute of Noetic Sciences they were able to record pieces of paper being teleported into sealed plastic containers, the report was published in 2010 by retired research chemist Dong Shen. The most fascinating part of this study, is that the teleportation techniques were taught to other students with a success rate of 40%. This information is published in his book, Supernormal.

Dr. Dean Radin, states:

“Evaluating the details and credibility of these studies have been difficult because many of the papers appear only in Chinese. The techniques have not yet been reported outside of China, and the experimental methods employed in conducting such tests do not appear to be as rigorously controlled as compared to typical Western methods…”

Although, Eric Davis has said,

“The results of the Chinese Teleportation experiments can simply be explained as a human consciousness phenomenon that somehow acts to move or rotate test specimens through a 4th spacial dimension, so that specimens are able to penetrate the solid walls/barriers of their containers without physically breaching them.”

The American Journal of Chinese Medicine has evidence of a similar, amazing story of a woman named Chulin Sun. The study in the US National Library of Medicine documents this lady’s ability to speed up the growth of seeds to an amazing rate.

The study states:

Chulin Sun is a woman with exceptional powers (Shen and Sun, 1996, 1998; Sun, 1998). A member of the Chinese Somatic Science Research Institute, she is a practitioner of Waiqi. Waiqi is a type of qigong that teaches the practitioner to bring the qi energy of traditional Chinese medicine under the control of the mind. Chulin Sun can induce plant seeds to grow shoots and roots several cm long within 20 min using mentally projected qi energy.

This has been demonstrated on more than 180 different occasions at universities as well as science and research institutions in China (including Taiwan and Hong Kong) as well as other countries (e.g., Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, etc.) (Ge et al., 1998; Qin et al., 1998; Lee et al., 1999). We took part in and repeated the qi germination experiments seven times, and five of them succeeded (Ge et al., 1998). This remarkable effect on seed development has drawn widespread attention (Tompkins and Bird, 1973; Lee, 1998), but the biological mechanisms that underlie this phenomenon are unknown.

Sun is thought to have been able to do this by tapping into a level of Qi.

Qi is described as the ‘oneness’ that is flowing through everything all of the time. It is responsible for every good and bad thing that happens to you, and to harness it and use it for good, you must be free of the constraints of the physical world.

These studies prove that ‘super-humans’ may exist and that they may not fully understood by mainstream science, The unwillingness by the government to allow them to be studied in the public eye means only the secret intelligence services are the ones who really understand the extent of these extraordinary human beings.