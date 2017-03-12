Former CIA Director: WikiLeaks Release Was An Inside Job

Former CIA Deputy Director Mike Morell claims that rogue agents working for the Deep State leaked information about CIA hacking and surveillance to WikiLeaks.

According to Morell, thousands of documents released as part of WikiLeaks’ Vault 7 release this week could only have been obtained by an insider working for the agency.

Vault 7 is the largest ever batch of top-secret documents outlining how the CIA routinely hack smartphones, social media messaging apps and television sets in order to spy on the American public.

Mediaite.com reports:

Morell appeared on CBS This Morning, where he was asked about how the CIA’s surveillance methods got leaked out, and whether it would lead to problematic consequences.

During this conversation, Morell that the leak has prompted a lot of concerns about how the CIA might have missed “red flags” from an employee who would want to put out the organization’s secrets.

When asked he believed the incident happened because of an inside job, Morell’s response was “Absolutely.”

“It’s on CIA’s top secret network, which is not connected to any other network. So, this has to be an inside job,” Morell went on.

Earlier this week, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said that his organization showed the CIA’s “devastating incompetence” for failing to stop the leak from happening.

Assange also said he would share his findings with companies so that they could devise countermeasures to prevent their technology from getting hacked for CIA surveillance.