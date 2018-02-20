Citizen Journalist Blows Truth About Parkland Shooting Wide Open

Citizen journalist Jenny Moonstone has interviewed Parkland survivors who reveal that the Secret Service held drills at the the school prior to the shooting that left 17 dead.

According to Moonstone, multiple witnesses describe a 2nd shooter, FBI raids in town on Thursday night, and Secret Service drills last month at the school – all of which challenge the official narrative. Might this hold answers as to why the FBI failed to do anything about Nikolas Cruz?

While the massed Wagons of the Mainstream media waited patiently in Parkland Florida to be told what official story to report, the brave young you-tuber Jenny Moonstone was out getting the scoop.

In this video, she runs through what everyone has been saying in the town:

Jenny Moonstone happens to be an alternative you-tuber who found herself on the inside of the story when massacre came to her town of Parkland, Florida.

She got her phone out on Friday morning and shot this footage as she ran through everything she had learned.

She talks of multiple reports of second shooters, and this has been corroborated by people coming forward this weekend, like Alexa Miednik.

Alexa says she was talking to Nikolas Cruz as they left the school, she actually joked with him that she would have thought he would be behind something like this, to which Cruz is supposed to have reacted dumbfounded: and then heard MORE shots – afterwards!

And she’s not the only student reporting this, see video HERE.

Jenny Moonstone says: “If there are in fact two shooters that completely delegitimizes the official narrative that this guy acted alone because he was upset or disgruntled” – and she’s right.

Jenny also talks about Secret Service, not Law Enforcement, Drills taking place at the School a month ago. No explanation was offered to the community about the purpose of the drills at the time. InfoWars confirmed this later that day in an interview with student Jalen Martin.

Adding to this, Jenny reports that Law Enforcement were active raiding an address in the city late on Thursday night, the day of the shooting. She says the FBI raided an address in Loxahatchee Road at 23:30, and locals reported hearing shots fired. Why? Who needed shooting if Nikolas Cruz acted alone and had been in custody since 16:00 hours? Your News Wire has been able to confirm, Loxahatchee Road was closed off that night.

What Jenny is very clear on is that people HAVE died. Families really have lost their children. The community is traumatized and in shock. Whatever else may or may not be going on in Parkland, the victims are legitimate – although she doesn’t rule out there may be “media actors” pushing a narrative who aren’t really connected to the school.

It’s also not clear if all the victims have been identified. There were reports on Friday morning that at least one families child was unaccounted for. Might injuries have made it very difficult to identify one or more victims? The Jerusalem post reported.

“Rabbi Jonathan Kaplan of the nearby Temple Beth Chai spent the evening at the local Marriott Hotel, where parents had gathered to reunite with their children, counselling parents whose children are still missing. One child from Kaplan’s congregation is among the dead, and another is missing. Beth Chai planned to hold a service on Friday in response to the shooting.”

Parkland has a large Jewish community and Jenny references the strong support for Zionism in the town. The ADL put out the story Friday that White Nationalist and “Republic of Florida” leader Jordan Jerub claimed Cruz had been involved with his organisation, but this was swiftly retracted by Jerub the next day.

Is it possible Parkland was “selected” in some way to create the impression White Nationalists were targeting students in a high Jewish pop town?

And other reports confirmed parents still frantically looking for their missing kids. The figure of 17 dead was already being reported when these parents were still trying to track down their kids. In the media confusion, has everyone being properly accounted for? Is a higher death toll being suppressed?

Jenny Moonstone is concerned people’s emotions are being severely manipulated. She describes the town as “raw” and that the Media has created a “Feeding frenzy of emotional energy”. And looking at the twitter hashtags, the cries for more gun control law are louder than ever before: being driven by the anger and rightful desire for justice of Majory Stoneman Douglas School students.

She knows there is more going on and Your News Wire shares her wish that people would hold back and not rush to judgement.

After all, these secret service drills… if they were to “prepare” for a Deep State False Flag operation, and Nikolas Cruz was their chosen patsy, either to be mind-controlled into committing these actions, or mind controlled to take the blame for them, there could be a far more sinister reason why the FBI did not act on the now clearly multiple reports citizens made warning them he was a danger… The FBI is not getting away with failing to act, and Florida Governor Rick Martin has called for FBI Director Wray’s head.

Dark Days for America and Parkland Florida. Your News Wire gives our genuine condolences for all the families that have suffered terrible losses. We pray, that with open minds, we can all discover the full truth of what happened that day.