Media Blackout: Civil War Breaks Out In Democratic Party

The Democratic Party is in meltdown mode, with Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, kicking out dissenters and anti-Clinton critics.

The mainstream media, with their commitment to seeing Democrats in power, are refusing to let the civil war within the party overshadow their fake Russian hacking narrative currently being pushed on the American people.

Americanthinker.com reports: So in order to see what the actual troops of the Dems think, we have to go to The Young Turks, a daily two-hour cable/internet show carried by Hulu, its own TYT network on Roku, and on a YouTube internet channel.

Yesterday, host Cenk Uygur (who is of Turkish descent – get it?) unloaded on the DNC, comparing its purge to the Red Wedding massacre on Game of Thrones and sneering at NBC for not covering the imbroglio.

Honestly, he is not terribly coherent, but when did logical thought ever matter more than raw emotion on the left?

Savor this for the discord it reveals, not for its intellectual value:

Rush transcript via Grabien:

UYGUR: “Now all of a sudden, it looked like it was a fun wedding until they took out the daggers and it turned into a red wedding, or in this case maybe a blue wedding. So let me tell you what happened next.

NBC News reporting, ‘A shake-up is underway at the Democratic National Committee as several key longtime officials have lost their posts, exposing a still-raw rift in the party and igniting anger among those in the progressive wing.’

Hmmm… Listen, they’ll going to get rid of a bunch of Ellison and Bernie supporters. I will tell you all about that, but the most important thing is why NBC News did not report that, but I will.

Okay, let me give you more details about what happened here. ‘Complaints began immediately after party officials saw a list of Perez’s appointments to DNC committees and his roster of 75 at-large members, who are chosen by the chair.’ So he has a new list, gets rid of a bunch of people in very important committees and gets new people, okay.

‘The removal and demotion of a handful of veteran operatives stood out, as did what critics charge is the over-representation of Clinton-backed members of the Rules and Bylaws Committee, which helps set the terms for the party’s presidential primary.’

Here we go. When everybody was looking, there was a big interesting race that was going on. Oh, khumbaya. Now, people are not looking as much so now all of a sudden the Rules Committee gets to make the decisions on what the Unity Reform Commission suggests. So the way that they work is, ‘Oh, unity, unity, we’re going to bring it together,’ but we’re still going to do reform.

Now they’re about to make their recommendations, they just had a meeting in Vegas, but the recommendation goes to the Rules Committee.

The Rules Committee now has nothing but Clinton supporters. So they can take those recommendations and go, ‘Oh, so glad you helped us through that Kabuki Theater about unity. Oh, look at these funny reforms. No, we’re not doing that.'”