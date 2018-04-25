Clinton Aide: Hillary Beat Sh*t Out Of Staff Backstage

A new book claims that Hillary Clinton regularly verbally and physically assaulted staffers backstage during debates against Donald Trump in 2016.

Amy Chozick, a former Clinton aide, wrote in her book that Hillary went on drunken expletive-laced rants against her staff, which sometimes turned voilent.

“Aides understood that in order to keep it all together onstage, Hillary sometimes needed to unleash on them in private,” she wrote.

The claims corroborate similar accusations made by a CNN reporter in 2016, who said that Hillary flew into violent fits of rage against husband Bill and her campaign staffers on election night, pummelling them with her fists.

Dailycaller.com reports: Clinton also reportedly called Trump “disgusting.”

“‘You want authentic, here it is!’ she’d yelled in one prep session, followed by a fuck-laced fusillade about what a ‘disgusting’ human being Trump was and how he didn’t deserve to even be in the arena.”

Chozick’s book reveals a number of unflattering details about Clinton and her campaign.

In another section of the book, she reported that Hillary’s infamous remark about some Trump supporters being “deplorables” was not a one-off, but a comment she made many times.

According to Chozick, Hillary’s quip about deplorable Trump supporters was a hit with her rich friends.

“The Deplorables always got a laugh, over living-room chats in the Hamptons, at dinner parties under the stars on Martha’s Vineyard, over passed hors d’oeuvres in Beverly Hills, and during sunset cocktails in Silicon Valley,” she said.