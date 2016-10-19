Clinton Campaign Bus Dumps Human Waste Onto Street In Georgia

A Hillary Clinton campaign bus was filmed dumping human waste onto a public street in Georgia between campaign stops on Tuesday



After being caught they claimed they “were unaware” that they were not supposed to.

The DNC apologized for the incident and a hazmat crew was sent to clean up their filth.

The #DNC now apologizing for dumping human waste. Hazmat crew called out. @cbs46 told this not only illegal but is a “jail-able” offense https://t.co/bmmZhOwGyO — Ben Swann (@BenSwann_) October 18, 2016

The Hill reports:

Police in Lawrenceville, Ga., are investigating whether a Hillary Clinton campaign bus illegally dumped human waste there, according to multiple reports.

The incident occurred on Grayson Highway early Tuesday, while the vehicle promoting the Democratic presidential nominee was between campaign stops, CBS 46 News said.

CBS 46 News reported that a Lawrenceville businessman took several photos of the Clinton campaign’s “Forward Together” tour bus dumping waste into a storm drain. The man’s pictures showed liquid seeping out from underneath the Clinton bus.

Police responding to the scene found scattered toilet paper and a foul smell.

WSB-TV 2 News added that an employee at O’Reilly Auto Parts along Grayson Highway also observed someone from the bus dumping raw sewage nearby.

Gwinnett County hazmat units have since cleaned up the mess, and CBS 46 News reported that the Gwinnett County Stormwater Management and the State Environment Protection Department are now involved in the investigation.

The DNC apologized for the incident on Tuesday.

“This was an honest mistake and we apologize to the Lawrenceville community for any harm we may have caused,” a DNC spokesperson told WSB-TV 2 News.

“We were unaware of any possible violations and have already taken corrective action with the charter bus company to prevent this from happening again,” they added.

Video by LiveStreamTVNews