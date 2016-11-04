Revealed: Clinton’s Link To Convicted Child Stealer And Sex Trafficker

Internet sleuths, cross-referencing WikiLeaks emails and archived news reports, have linked Hillary Clinton and her foundation with convicted child stealer Laura Silsby and a convicted sex trafficker.

The news was made more explosive considering rumors and whisperings have emerged from the FBI’s reopened investigation into Hillary’s emails found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop that serious additional crimes are under investigation, unrelated to the email server case, involving among other things, child trafficking.

Wikileaks tweeted about the investigation on Thursday, claiming emails “show how the Clintons supported child stealer Laura Silsby,” whose attorney was a convicted sex trafficker, including an email “where they are literally pricing how much it costs to transport children”.

Laura Silsby was director of the New Life Children’s Refuge (NLCR), an NGO run by American missionaries that attempted to set up shop in the Dominican Republic. Silsby claims they tried to set up an orphanage, but Domican officials claim an application was never submitted. The New Life Children’s Refuge then moved their operations to Haiti.

This part of the story is discussed in WikiLeaks emails here and here.

After the Jan. 12 2010 earthquake in Haiti, the NLCR, led by Silsby, gathered forty Haitian children – claiming they were orphans – and set off for the Dominican Republic. They were stopped by a policeman, who explained that their actions were illegal.

Undeterred the group set out to collect orphans from the devastated town of Calebasse and from the slum of Le Citron in Port-au-Prince. 33 children (20 from Calebasse and 13 from Le Citron) were put under the mission’s care. On the night of January 29, the missionaries were arrested while trying to cross the Dominican border without proper authorization.

They denied any wrongdoing and maintained that they were doing God’s will by helping orphaned victims of the quake. The children were sent to the SOS Children’s Village orphanage in Croix-des-Bouquets, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, and it became clear that most (if not all) of them were not orphans.

NLCR missionaries maintained that they were told that the children were orphaned. In turn, people in Calebasse and SOS Children’s Villages accused the missionaries of lying about their intentions.

Although the children’s relatives were told that they would be able to visit them and eventually take them back, the NLCR’s mission statement clearly outlined plans for sending the kids to America for adoption.

The ten missionaries were charged with criminal association and kidnapping for trying to smuggle 33 children out of Haiti. In an interview, the United States Ambassador to Haiti Kenneth Merten, stated that the U.S. justice system would not interfere and added “the Haitian justice system will do what it has to do.”

The internet sleuths point out that Huma Abedin was constantly forwarding information about Laura Silsby and her NGO to Hillary Clinton during this period.

Eight of the ten missionaries were released, but Silsby was found guilty of the lesser charge of “arranging irregular travel” and was sentenced to the time she had served in jail prior to the trial.

A Harvard Law School Journal article titled Owning Laura Silby’s Shame claims that getting Silsby off the hook was one of the first things Clinton did after arriving on the scene in Haiti.

But the story gets sketchier from here. Not only did Silsby get help from Clinton, the attorney who represented her in court has been exposed as convicted sex trafficker.

As Reuters reported: “A Dominican Republic man who acted as

legal adviser to a group of U.S. missionaries held for several weeks in

Haiti on child kidnapping charges has been arrested in Santo Domingo, local police said on Friday.

Jorge Puello Torres, wanted by El Salvador as a suspect in a human

trafficking ring, was detained at a car wash in the city late on Thursday, a spokesman from the Dominican Republic’s police anti-narcotics unit said.

He was arrested in the Dominican Republic’s capital on a warrant issued by Interpol, the international police organization.

U.S. and Dominican Republic authorities had been looking for Puello after El Salvador officials said they suspected him of being involved in running a human trafficking ring that recruited Central American and Caribbean women and girls and forced them to work as prostitutes.”

And the disturbing finds by internet sleuths continue. This WikiLeaks email exposes discussion of pricing regarding the transport of children.

This is an email from a lawyer responding to Hillary Clinton’s request for advice regarding the Americans facing child kidnapping charges.

Significant, if partisan, find showing how the Clintons supported child stealer Laura Silsby https://t.co/7nULjOgmzr pic.twitter.com/NCgsVWTF2W — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 3, 2016

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is released this week.