Two Clinton Deaths On Same Week Prompts Calls For Investigation

A Haitian government official who was about to testify against the Clinton Foundation’s corruption and a GOP operative who was close to recovering Hillary Clinton’s 33,000 deleted emails were both found dead last week in suspected “suicides.”

Investigative journalists are now putting together the pieces and asking whether the deaths of these two men, as well as others who have died in suspicious circumstances, have anything to do with Bill and Hillary Clinton.

The first of the two men to lose his life was Republican strategist Peter W. Smith. An opposition researcher, Smith died one week after he gave an interview to the Wall Street Journal about his quest against Hillary Clinton.

He told the newspaper he was working to retrieve the 33,000 emails believed to have been erased from Hillary Clinton’s private server.

But his death is raising eyebrows.

The suicide note left in his hotel room said “There was no foul play whatsoever.” It also conveniently explained that Smith took his own life because of a terminal illness, and that his life insurance was about to expire.

The autopsy said he died of asphyxiation.

Despite the note, the Wall Street Journal said the operative was close to finding the truth behind Hillary’s missing emails. He was hell bent on locking up Hillary and showed no signs of giving up on his goal.

Shane Harris, the Wall Street Journal reporter who interviewed Smith last week, said: “He was on the record. He reached out to me, he was in no way ashamed of what he had done. He was actually quite proud of it. He fervently believed that these emails would eventually surface. He really believed that he was at nearly the last chapter of a long saga, and that soon these emails would come to light and he would be ultimately vindicated of this quest that he was on.”

Meanwhile the suspected “suicide” of Haitian offical Klaus Eberwein is now under investigation in Miami. Eberwein was a former Director General and advisor to the Haitian president. He was due to appear in court this week to testify in the Haitian Senate against the Clinton Foundation for alleged corruption.

The official was an outspoken critic of the Clintons and accused them of re-directing funds donated for the Haiti earthquake right into the pockets of their Foundation.

According to a Haitian newspaper, Eberwein’s colleagues recently said he was in good spirits – a happy, healthy man with plans for the future. His friends and family were shocked to die he had died from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.”

But he had also told them that he feared for his life due to his show of criticism.

Although the two men are from different backgrounds and have different reasons for their vendettas, they were both seeking to bring down the Clinton cartel and expose years of corruption.

The reported suicides are reminiscent of DNC staffer Seth Rich, who reportedly died in a “botched robbery” last year after it became known he was looking to send DNC data to WikiLeaks to prove that the Democratic primaries were rigged in favor of Hillary Clinton.

The Seth Rich murder case remains unsolved.

Months before Seth Rich’s death, which remains unsolved, John Ashe also met his demise in an incident that bears the hallmarks of a possible Clinton crime. The former UN official was due to testify in court with Chinese businessman and co-defendant Ng Lap Seng, who was accused of smuggling $4.5 million into the U.S. and lying that it was to buy casino chips and more.

Instead Ashe was found dead in his apartment with a crushed windpipe. The ruling was that he died of heart attack.

The New York Post said Ng earlier was identified in a 1998 Senate document “as the source of hundreds of thousands of dollars illegally funneled through an Arkansas restaurant owner, Charlie Trie, to the Democratic National Committee during the Clinton administration.”

“One source told me,” Johnson wrote, “‘During the trial, the prosecutors would have linked Ashe to the Clinton bagman Ng. It would have been very embarrassing. His death was conveniently timed.”

“Could this be Hillary Clinton silencing people who ‘know too much?’” questioned Kosar in the Political Insider. “We know there are at least 46 people from Clinton world who have died under mysterious circumstances. While some are certainly a coincidence, it is very clear that being deeply connected into the Clinton political world can be hazardous to your health”.

Now with four recent mysterious deaths that all lead back to the Clintons in some way, it is only a matter of time before the authorities see the pattern of a Clinton cover-up. Nobody is above the law.