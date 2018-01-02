Clinton Donors Gave $700K To Trump Sexual Assault Accusers

Supporters of the former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton paid at least $700,000 to help women who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault in the 2016 presidential race

Prominent democratic donors gave the money to women’s rights lawyer, Lisa Bloom as she tried to publicize allegations of sexual misconduct made by several women against Trump in the final stages of the White House race according to the New York Times

Press TV reports:

Of the hefty sum, $200,000 was funded by American Bridge, a group associated with Democratic operative and Clinton ally David Brock, while fashion entrepreneur Susie Tompkins Buell, a longtime donor to Brock, shelled out the remaining $500,000, the Times noted.

The plan fell flat, however, as none of the alleged victims stepped forward. Bloom told the Times that one of the accusers demanded $2 million to speak up.

Citing Democratic donors familiar with Bloom’s efforts, the report said the lawyer kept American Bridge’s $200,000 but returned the rest of the donations.

Bloom was quick to issue a statement and deny her ties with the Clinton campaign, out of fear that the revelations would put the former secretary in more trouble. She also denied that the accusers needed payments to come forward.

“It doesn’t cost anything to publicly air allegations,” Bloom said. “Security and relocation are expensive and were sorely needed in a case of this magnitude, in a country filled with so much anger, hate and violence.”

So far, at least 16 women have accused Trump of unwanted sexual advances. The Republican head of state, however, has dismissed the claims as part of a politically motivated smear campaign.

A report by the Hill last month had revealed that Bloom offered to sell the stories of Trump’s alleged victims in return for a commission for herself, and offered some victims as much as $750,000 in compensation.

She told the Hill that all of the donations she received went to her firm’s operational costs.

The report is expected to stir more controversy amid an ongoing investigation about Trump’s ties to Russia.