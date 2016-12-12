Clinton Demands Electoral College Overturn Results

Hillary Clinton’s team have urged the Electoral College to respond to claims by the CIA that Russia influenced the US elections by overturning the election results.

Hillary’s top aide, John Podesta, says the Clinton campaign will support members of the Electoral College in addressing serious concerns over “our national security” as a result of Russian hacking.

Podesta has urged members of the College to take resposibility and rectify the problem by potentially overturning the results, claiming it is their Constitutional duty to do so.

“The bipartisan electors’ letter raises very grave issues involving our national security,” Podesta said on Monday. “Electors have a solemn responsibility under the Constitution and we support their efforts to have their questions addressed.”

Politico.com reports:

“Each day that month, our campaign decried the interference of Russia in our campaign and its evident goal of hurting our campaign to aid Donald Trump,” he said. “Despite our protestations, this matter did not receive the attention it deserved by the media in the campaign. We now know that the CIA has determined Russia’s interference in our elections was for the purpose of electing Donald Trump. This should distress every American.”

Podesta’s statement is the first public statement from the Clinton campaign raising questions about the legitimacy of Donald Trump’s victory.

It follows an open letter from 10 presidential electors — including Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi’s daughter Christine — requesting an intelligence briefing ahead of the Dec. 19 vote of the Electoral College.

Shortly after Podesta’s statement, the Democratic National Committee disseminated a POLITICO story that revealed the electors’ call for a briefing. Two Democratic members of Congress have also suggested the Electoral College should take an active role in reassessing — or stopping — a Trump presidency.

One of them, Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, told POLITICO on Monday that Trump is a “potentially dangerous president.”

“It became clear to me last night that this man is not only unqualified to be president, he’s a danger to the republic,” Himes said. “I do think the Electoral College should choose someone other than Donald Trump to be president. That will lead to a fascinating legal issue … but I would rather have a legal problem — a constitutional legal problem — then to find out the White House was now the Kremlin’s chief ally.”