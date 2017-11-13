Clinton Foundation On Brink Of Collapse As Huge Corporations Halt Donations

The Clinton Foundation is in its final death throes after several of the world’s largest corporations suddenly ended all contributions to the shady organization.

According to a bombshell report, Boeing, Chevron, Daimler Trucks North America, Dell, Duke Energy, General Electric, Humana, Lockheed Martin and UPS have all halted donations and severed ties to the corrupt Foundation.

Most of the companies that have previously donated to the Clinton Foundation didn’t contribute in the second quarter of 2017, according to the organization’s website, although some, including Acxiom Corporation, BTIG LLC, Google and Starkey Hearing Technologies, have. Cities, countries, foundations and other nonprofits also donate to the foundation, and some contributed in 2017.

It’s impossible to know precisely what’s happened to Clinton Foundation fundraising in the year since Secretary Clinton lost. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the foundation submits financial information to the Internal Revenue Service once per year, and information on both 2016 and 2017 is not yet publicly available. But International Business Times contacted nearly 50 major corporations that had previously donated to the foundation, asking if they had made new contributions after the 2016 presidential campaign. Thirty of them did not respond or declined to comment on the questions. Of the 18 that did, all said they had not made new donations.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Reports of corporations turning their back on the foundation come amid a report largely ignored by the mainstream media, where hedge fund manager and self-described Wall Street whistleblower, Charles Ortel, alleges the Clinton Foundation purposely hid payments attached to the now infamous ‘Russia-Uranium One’ deal.

Jerome Corsi reports:

To stress the gravity of the Clinton Foundation’s Russian Uranium One scandal, Ortel told Infowars.com that he believes Clinton Foundation financial reports are criminally fraudulent in failing to report payments received in relation to the Russian Uranium One Scandal.

[…]Take 2009 results , for example, completed during 2010,” Ortel argued. “You will not find combining results for the Clinton Foundation, by “Initiative” on the Clinton Foundation website as these are purposefully omitted. But you will find these key results on versions of the required audit that are obtained here in New York (punch in EIN: 31-1580204) and look at the 2009 filing.” […]“These show total contributions (normally these are from the general public) of $82.9 million and total grants (normally these are from governments and from foundations) of $162.9 million,” he continued. “Focus on the column “CHAI” (Clinton Health Access Initiative) that shows contributions of $15.5 million of the combined total) and $159.7 in grants of the total). Clearly “CHAI” existed during 2009 as a material portion of the Clinton Foundation.”

Ortel then poses an important question to Corsi: “who contributed $159.7 million to “CHAI” in 2009?”

“By going here, we find that a Swiss NGO called UNITAID may have contributed $85 million during 2009,” Ortel then points out.

“There is no $85 million grant from UNITAID listed and there is no grant listed in 2009 that may have been routed through CGSGI from Russia or from any other source–in fact the combining statement shows $100 (not a typo) in contributions, and only $1.5 million in grants for ‘CGSGI,’” Ortel concludes.