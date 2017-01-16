Clinton Foundation Shuts Clinton Global Initiative

The Clinton Foundation is discontinuing the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) amid an FBI corruption investigation.

In a WARN (The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) notice filed with the Department of Labor last week, the Clinton Foundation announced it would be laying off some 22 employees at their primary networking platform.

The Clinton Foundation attained notoriety during the election thanks to leaked emails by WikiLeaks.

They showed the organization to be an entity that did not serve the US national interest. With a “pay for play” operating system that allowed foreign interest and corrupt money influence the Clinton decision making process, while creating a “slush fund” for the family.

Since Donald Trump will be making all the decisions from 20th January as United States’ 45th president, Clinton Foundation donors are bowing out, leaving the organisation short of funds.

The charity organisation is perceived as a mechanism for the globalist elite to implement their agenda while appealing to people’s good nature for help to fix the world’s problems.

The Clinton Foundation stands accused of atrocities in Haiti, Syria, Libya, etc. and is why Hillary Clinton lost the election, accused of personally benefiting from them.

The Daily Wire reports:

The Observer first reported the stunning development Sunday:

On January 12, the Clinton Foundation received more bad news: a WARN notice was filed with the New York Department of Labor. The main office of the Clinton Global Initiative in New York City would be closing, laying off 22 employees. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) “offers protection to workers, their families and communities by requiring employers to provide notice 60 days in advance of covered plant closings and covered mass layoffs. This notice must be provided to either affected workers or their representatives (e.g., a labor union); to the State dislocated worker unit; and to the appropriate unit of local government.” The reason for the filing was stated as the “discontinuation of the Clinton Global Initiative,” after CGI previously announced layoffs leading up to the general election.

Established in 2005, CGI served as a major networking platform for the Clinton clan, connecting the political dynasty with wealthy foreign donors keen on gaining access to Washington power in exchange for generous donations.

The Clinton Foundation’s machinations became public during the presidential election when hacktivist organization WikiLeaks released emails highlighting the foundation’s foreign contacts and alleged pay-to-play records.

Accepting foreign dollars from the Saudis, Qataris, and other autocratic governments, the Clinton Foundation was riddled with allegations of influence-peddling before, during, and after Hillary Clinton’s stint as Secretary of State under the Obama administration.

It’s not a coincidence that the foundation’s coffers dried up shortly after it became clear that Hillary would not be America’s next president.

“But as soon as Clinton lost the election, many of the criticisms directed toward the Clinton Foundation were reaffirmed,” explained the Observer, adding:

Foreign governments began pulling out of annual donations, signaling the organization’s clout was predicated on donor access to the Clintons, rather than its philanthropic work. In November, the Australian government confirmed it “has not renewed any of its partnerships with the scandal-plagued Clinton Foundation, effectively ending 10 years of taxpayer-funded contributions worth more than $88 million.” The government of Norway also drastically reduced their annual donations, which reached $20 million a year in 2015.

How deep the Clinton Foundation’s corrupt practices go is still anybody’s guess. But for now, both Hillary and Bill have escaped the claws of justice, thanks in large part to the Obama administration’s politicized Justice Department. So much for the promise of “equal justice under the law.”