Clinton Foundation Found To Have Biggest Pay Gap Between Men And Women

January 8, 2018

The Clinton Foundation was found to have the biggest pay gab between men and women than most other American organizations or businesses

The Clinton Foundation has been found to have the biggest pay gap between men and women than nearly all other organizations and businesses in America. 

In July 2016 Hillary travelled to South Carolina where she ramped up her rhetoric on equal pay for women by attacking Republican candidates over their stance on the issue.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Hillary’s campaign said Mrs. Bill Clinton was the candidate for women.

It was a good speech.
Too bad she didn’t mean a word of it.

Women were $190,000 less than men at the Clinton Foundation.
$190,000!

And the Hillary people all knew this.

Hillary also paid men more than women in her senate office.

