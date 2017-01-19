Clinton Friend Arrested For Threatening To Kill Trump

One of Hillary Clinton’s close friends has been arrested for publicly threatening to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Miami Breach police arrested 51 year old Dominic Puopolo after he threatened to kill Trump at the upcoming Friday inauguration. Puopolo donated $20,000 to the Democratic National Committee and is a member of a prominent northeast family close to Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Dennismichaellynch.com reports:

Dominic Puopolo, 51, posted a strange video on his Twitter account Monday, under the username @jesuschrist1704, saying, “This is the 16th of January, 2017, this is a message per prayer, I was requested to type this in and post it. Yes, I’ll be at the review stand at the inauguration, and I’m going to kill President Trump.”

He continued his menacing threat, “What are you gonna do about it, Secret Service? My name’s Dominic Joseph Puopolo, no junior. I have 3 girls, 1 boy, 3 wives, and I have a question for you. My other name is Lord Jesus Christ. What are you gonna do about it? I challenge you. I’m following orders. What are you going to do about it?”

Secret Service did do something about it. According to a Miami Beach police report, they arrested Puopolo Tuesday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. at a Subway restaurant in Miami Beach, where he admitted that he had posted the video and told officers he was homeless. The police report was released Wednesday, and jail records show Puopolo is being held without bail, on charges of threatening harm to a public servant.

Puopolo is not the typical Trump protester. He donated $20,000 to the Democratic National Committee in 1996, and is a family friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton. His mother, Sonia Mercedes Morales Puopolo, and his sister, Sonia Tita Puopolo were reportedly especially close to Hillary Clinton. Records show his sister has donated $4,000 to Hillary Clinton’s campaigns.

Additionally, his mother, who was married to successful businessman Dominic J. Puopolo Sr, was killed in the 9/11 terrorist attack. The Daily Mail reported that Sonia was one of the 92 people on American Airlines Flight 11 when it crashed into the World Trace Center’s north tower, and was sitting only two seats away from terrorist Mohammad Atta. Her wedding ring was found in the rubble at Ground Zero.

Hillary Clinton sat with the Puopolo family at the funeral service for Sonia on October 6, 2001 in Boston, where she delivered the eulogy.

In spite of Puopolo telling the police he was homeless, the Daily Mail offers contrasting details, noting that property records indicate he sold a family home for $4 million in 2013 in Dover, Massachusetts, and also sold a downtown Miami condo for $3.3 million in 2004.

The Daily Mail reported that he currently lives in a “run-down” one-bedroom flat in Miami Beach, but currently, he’s sitting behind bars.

Puopolo has reportedly racked up a criminal record, having been arrested four times for petty crimes since 2006.

He also posted another strange video on his Twitter page Monday:

JUST TYPOS NOCODE JUST LOVE AND AM TIRED NOT EXHAUSTED ROSARY FOR VTINA ROSARY FOR VTINA MYFAMILY ONLY THING I CARE FOR HERE SEEING THEM pic.twitter.com/0HYlEYyVxj — LORD JESUS CHRIST (@jesuschrist1701) January 17, 2017

He also posted another rambling video to Paul Ryan on January 13, telling him to “do something about the park rangers.”