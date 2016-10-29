Latest

Clinton Campaign Illegally Pay Halfway House Patients $300 To Vote

A Californian man caught on camera has exposed a plot to convince halfway house residents to vote for Hillary Clinton - in return for $300

A Californian man caught on camera today has exposed a plot to convince halfway house residents to vote for Hillary Clinton – in return for a $300 rebate check.

Asked why he won’t vote for Donald Trump, the man replies that “Hillary will give you a rebate check for $300.”

His interviewer asks, “That’s if you have SSI? Who told you she gives you the rebate?”

The man then claims that the manager of his boarding care told him.


How will Hillary’s army of Correct The Record trolls try and cover this one up?

If you are in California and know of any instances of voter fraud or bribery, you can fill out a complaint form here.

