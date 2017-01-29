Clinton Friend Jeffrey Epstein Accused Of Child Sex Trafficking

Jeffrey Epstein, long-time friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton, faces fresh allegations of operating a child sex trafficking operation involving powerful figures in Washington D.C.

According to reports, Epstein is being accused luring a young woman into a pedophile ring he operated by making false promises.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

From The Daily Mail:

Disgraced Wall Street mogul Jeffrey Epstein is being accused by a woman of luring her into his elaborate sex trafficking enterprise under the ruse he would use his wealth and connections to get her into college.

She has slapped him a federal lawsuit in US District Court in New York demanding damages for forcing her to perform sex acts on him, according to documents filed Thursday and obtained by DailyMail.com.

Using the alias ‘Jane Doe 43,’ the woman filed a federal lawsuit against Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Sarah Kellen, Lesley Groff and Natalya Malyshev.

She describes the 64-year-old Epstein – then 50 – as a billionaire who usesd his wealth to commit illegal sex crimes in violation of the law. and accuses him of having a compulsive sexual preference for young girls as young as 13 and as ‘old’ as 25.

In 2008 Epstein plead guilt to only one charge of soliciting an under-age prostitute and only served 13 months of his 18 month prison sentence. According to the Daily Mail the move came under intense fire for being overly lenient. Epstein was also forced to register as a sex offender.

The connection between the Clinton’s and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein goes back years and most people can easily figure out why a guy like Epstein might be such great friends with a guy like Bill Clinton.

From Fox News:

Former President Bill Clinton was a much more frequent flyer on a registered sex offender’s infamous jet than previously reported, with flight logs showing the former president taking at least 26 trips aboard the “Lolita Express” — even apparently ditching his Secret Service detail for at least five of the flights, according to records obtained by FoxNews.com…

…Epstein, who counts among his pals royal figures, heads of state, celebrities and fellow billionaires, spent 13 months in prison and home detention for solicitation and procurement of minors for prostitution. He allegedly had a team of traffickers who procured girls as young as 12 to service his friends on “Orgy Island,” an estate on Epstein’s 72-acre island, called Little St. James, in the U.S. Virgin Islands.