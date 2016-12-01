Clinton ‘Furious’ After Finding Out She Lost Popular Vote

Hillary Clinton is said to be “furious” after discovering that she didn’t win the popular vote after all. The Former Secretary of State’s bid to overturn the presidential election appears to be falling to pieces.

In a bitter blow, the Clinton’s are now coming to realise that the American public have flat-out rejected their form of politics, which appears to have left both Bill and Hillary dazed and dumbfounded.

Thehornnews.com reports:

In Wisconsin, Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn has refused to order local officials to conduct the state’s presidential recount by hand, acknowledging that Stein’s wild conspiracy theory of Russians hacking voting equipment had zero evidence.

And in Pennsylvania, Stein’s team missed a critical deadline to officially file for a voter-initiated recount. According to The Washington Examiner, “That blown deadline is a huge blow for Democrats who have pinned their hopes on recounts in the Keystone State, Michigan and Wisconsin.”

As a result of their stunning election loss, the Clinton empire has begun to unravel — and it has left former President Bill Clinton stunned.

In early November, it was widely reported that, as poll numbers began to shift in President-elect Donald Trump’s favor during the last days of the election, Hillary and Bill’s had an intense screaming match over the phone, blaming each other for the failing campaign.

According to The Associated Press, since the election, Bill “has been poring over the election results, second-guessing decisions by top campaign aides and intensely trying to figure out how his wife lost the white working-class voters who were the base of his electoral coalition, say people familiar with the campaign.”

Meanwhile, donations to the controversial Clinton Foundation have plunged this year, down a reported 37 percent. And Hillary has been left to wander aimless around the woods on long, lonely hikes near her Westchester home in New York, according to her remaining staffers.

Even longtime Clinton cronies and aides are expressing their discontent. “This [recount effort] is a big waste of time,” said former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, a longtime Clinton political ally who is urging Democrats to move past the loss.

“I wouldn’t give a dollar to Jill Stein,” said Adam Parkhomenko, a longtime Clinton aide, told The Associated Pressregarding his fellow liberal’s effort to overturn the election. “Volunteers, supporters and Democrats, they want to pick themselves up and get back out there. The best vehicle to do that is the Louisiana Senate race,” referencing a Dec. 10th runoff election that is progressive’s last chance to pick up a Senate seat.