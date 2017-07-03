Clinton, Obama, Lynch, Sanders, Comey All Under Federal Investigation

While mainstream media continues to warp American minds with their skewed and fraudulent anti-Trump broadcasts, a whole slew of Obama-era Democratic Party crooks have been placed under official federal investigation – and mainstream media has not even bothered to inform the nation.

You wouldn’t know it from the mainstream media, but President Donald Trump is not under FBI investigation (repeat: NOT).

But you know who is? Hillary Clinton. Loretta Lynch. Barack Obama. James Comey. Bernie Sanders.

Daily Wire report: In early June, Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, launched a new probe of former Secretary of State Clinton’s attempts to deflect a Bangladesh government corruption investigation of Muhammad Yunus, a Clinton Foundation donor and friend of Hillary and Bill Clinton.

“While secretary of state, Hillary Clinton made a personal call to pressure Bangladesh’s prime minister to aid a donor to her husband’s charitable foundation despite federal ethics laws that require government officials to recuse themselves from matters that could impact their spouse’s business,” Circa reported.

“If the Secretary of State used her position to intervene in an independent investigation by a sovereign government simply because of a personal and financial relationship stemming from the Clinton Foundation rather than the legitimate foreign policy interests of the United States, then that would be unacceptable,” Grassley said in a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

“Co-mingling her official position as Secretary of State with her family foundation would be similarly inappropriate. It is vital to determine whether the State Department had any role in the threat of an IRS audit against the son of the Prime Minister in retaliation for this investigation,” Grassley wrote.

Also, Sanders and his wife are both under investigation over a bank loan Jane Sanders got to expand Burlington College while she was its president, CBS News reported last week.

Politico Magazine first reported the Sanders had hired lawyers to defend them in the probe. Sanders’ top adviser Jeff Weaver told CBS News the couple has sought legal protection over federal agents’ allegations from a January 2016 complaint accusing then-President of Burlington College, Ms. Sanders, of distorting donor levels in a 2010 loan application for $10 million from People’s United Bank to purchase 33 acres of land for the institution.

According to Politico, prosecutors might also be looking into allegations that Sen. Sanders’ office inappropriately urged the bank to approve the loan.

And former Attorney General Loretta Lynch is now under investigation, too. The Senate Judiciary Committee last week opened a probe into Lynch’s efforts to control the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s email scandal.

Grassley, along with the committee’s ranking Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, sent a letter to Lynch asking her to lay out exactly what she did during the Clinton probe. Former FBI Director James Comey testified this month that she tried to get the FBI to downplay that probe. “At one point, she directed me not to call it an ‘investigation’ but instead to call it a ‘matter,’ which confused me and concerned me,” Comey said in his June 8 testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. “That was one of the bricks in the load that led me to conclude I have to step away from the department if we are to close this case credibly.”

Comey said Lynch’s request “gave the impression the attorney general was looking to align the way we talked about our investigation with the way a political campaign was describing the same activity.”

From the nonstop coverage of Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential election, you’d think he was under FBI investigation. But he isn’t. Instead, three big Democratic players are.

But you wouldn’t know that from the MSM coverage. In fact, Chuck Todd, the host of NBC’s Meet The Press, didn’t even ask Sanders about being the subject of an FBI investigation during a seven-minute interview on Sunday.

Par for the course.