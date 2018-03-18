Clinton Stumbles & Nearly Falls Down Steps During Visit To India

Hillary Clinton has been visiting India to promote her book “What Happened”….but her visit was plagued by accidents.

As Clinton was attempting to descend about 15 steps during her visit to the 13th century Jahaz Mahal palace in Mandu, she slipped and nearly fell, twice. And that was despite having help.

According to the American Mirror: With Huma Abedin following behind, Clinton slipped about halfway down the descent, nearly tumbling down.

A man walking in front of her jumped to grab her as she reached for him.

Despite both men helping her get to the bottom of the stairs, she slipped again, nearly doing the splits.

Huma stopped to watch as Clinton attempted to regain her balance.

Hillary kicked off her sandals to get to the bottom of the stairs.

No one seemed alarmed by the startling display.

According to officials, Clinton also injured in her hand and had to cancel some of her programmes as a result

According to reports she was briefly hospitalized after she slipped in the bath at her hotel.

Suresh Goyal, chief executive of the private Goyal Hospital in the northwestern city of Jodhpur, told the Associated Press that Clinton arrived at the hospital early Wednesday and stayed for about 20 minutes. He declined to say what the injury was.

The AFP news agency said Clinton fractured her wrist and cited local and international media reports that she slipped in a bathtub at Umaid Bhawan — a former palace that‘s now a luxury hotel. The incident comes five months after Clinton, 70, broke her toe while running down some stairs in London.

Clinton’s health had been a source of speculation during the 2016 campaign after she was filmed appearing to collapse while getting into a car at a 9/11 memorial event in Manhattan.