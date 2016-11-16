Clinton Team Abuse Electoral College Voters

Supporters of Hillary Clinton are making a last-ditch effort to sway the outcome of the recent election, by violently harassing Electoral College voters to disregard Donald Trump’s victory.

Over 4 million signatures have been gained on a petition asking the Electoral College to ignore Trump’s victory and the Constitution.

However, Clinton supporters aren’t content with this. Reports out of Idaho suggest that many of them have obtained Electoral College voter’ personal information, including telephone numbers and home addresses, and are harassing and intimidating them with calls, Facebook messages, emails, and home visits.

Heatst.com reports:

And they aren’t being kind about it: “A lot of ’em use bad, rough language,” said Layne Bangerter, one of Idaho’s electors. “Nothing I feel intimidated over. But we’re watching it very closely. They’ve got our home phone numbers, our cell numbers, our emails, our Facebook. We’re just getting an orchestrated barrage from the left.”

“They attack my religion, they attack my politics, they tell me that I must be a terrible father, I must be a terrible American, they use foul language — every swear word,” Bangerter said.

Another of Idaho’s electors told local media that the calls — some of them pre-recorded — were coming from across the country, from California, Massachusetts, Oregon, and New York, among other states.

While Idahoans may be the most vocal about the harassment, lists of Electors, their home phone numbers, addresses and contact information began floating around social media Monday. POLITICO published a list of Electors last week, and supporters clearly spent the rest of the weekend filling in necessary information.

A Twitter account called “VoteHillary2016” was among those who Tweeted out the Google spreadsheet containing Electors’ personal information. The account has since deleted the Tweet, but others have already taken up the cause.

The only thing left is to call these individual electors & beg for them to change there vote to Hillary, since she won the 'popular vote' https://t.co/0nrNmyQm1f — Alex (@aroseblush) November 14, 2016

Upending a national election by switching 40 Republican electoral votes to a vote for an opponent is a high hurdle.

Some of the calls are telling Electors to “vote for Jeb.” This is because Republican electors are unlikely to abandon a Republican candidate, and it appears Clinton supporters feel that if they give Electors a more “sensible” Republican option, their chances of getting Electors to switch their votes is higher. There’s even a Democrat-led effort called “Moral Electors,” joining the fray.