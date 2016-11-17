Clinton Wanted To Curl Up & Never Leave House After Losing To Trump

Hillary Clinton said she was so disappointed at losing the US presidential election to Donald trump, that there were times when she just wanted to “curl up…and never leave the house again.”

A week after suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of the Republican nominee in the November 8 election, Clinon admitted making the public appearance “wasn’t the easiest” thing to do while speaking at a children’s charity on Wednesday night in Washington, DC.

“Now I will admit coming here tonight wasn’t the easiest thing for me,” Clinton said as she was honored by the Children’s Defense Fund.

“There have been a few times this past week where all I wanted to do was curl up with a good book and our dogs and never leave the house again,” she disclosed.

But the former secretary of state, first lady and New York senator went on to advise the audience to fight for American values and “never give up.”

“I know many of you are deeply disappointed about the results of the election. I am, too, more than I can ever express,” she said.

“I know this isn’t easy. I know that over the past week a lot of people have asked themselves whether America is the country we thought it was,” she stated.

Trump’s campaign had been hit with many controversies since its inception in early 2015. But he still managed to stun the world by defeating the heavily-favored candidate, Clinton, in the election.

In a speech full of emotions, Clinton also reflected about the defeat and how she wished she could tell her mother, who was discarded as a child, of what her daughter had accomplished in life.

“I dream of going up to her, and sitting next to her and taking her in my arms and saying, ‘Look, look at me and listen. You will survive. You will have a family of your own: three children,'” Clinton said, choking up.