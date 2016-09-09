Clinton Warns That Israel Cannot Trust Trump

Hillary Clinton has warned that Israel cannot trust Donald Trump, because he keeps changing his stance according to what he believes to be popular with voters.

“There is no rhyme or reason to his comments about Israel” the Democratic presidential nominee said during an interview with the Israeli Channel 2

“He has said that we should be neutral on Israel on Monday. Then on Tuesday he has said that, oh he’s really supportive of Israel. Wednesday he might say Israel should pay back the defense aid it’s received over the years”

Press TV reports:

The former first lady said that Trump has floated the idea of using nuclear weapons against the Daesh terrorist group in Syria, right next to Israel.

“Using nukes against ISIS, not knowing the difference between Hezbollah and Hamas. How does that in any way help Israel,” she asked.

The former secretary of state contended that there is a “compelling case” that Daesh is “rooting for Donald Trump’s victory.”

“His understanding of the broader dangers in the region should alarm any Israeli no matter where that person is on the political spectrum,” Clinton said.

“The best I can tell, his only experience is marching in the Fifth Avenue Israel Day parade,” she quipped.

The Democratic candidate said that if elected president she would work closely with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to safeguard Israel’s strategic military edge.