Clinton Wastes No Time Calling For Gun Control Following Vegas Shooting

October 2, 2017 Carol Adl News, US 0

As details were still  emerging about the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday, Hillary Clinton decided to offer her two cents on Twitter .

She said “we must put politics aside” before immediately calling for gun control.

However, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee continued to politicize the tragedy by adding how much worse the massacre might have been if silencers had been used.

Fox News reports:

It was an apparent reference to the NRA’s push to ease federal rules for silencers.

But conservative critics quickly hit back, saying silencers probably would only moderately dampen the sound of gunfire in this kind of attack – especially from what was described as a high-powered weapon.

“Suppressors only reduce by a few decibels, still same decibel level as a jackhammer,” tweeted Dana Loesch, a talk radio host and NRA spokeswoman.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, editor in chief of The Daily Wire, blasted Clinton’s tweets as “Ignorant, irrelevant and exploitative.”

Carol Adl

Carol Adl

Writer at News Punch
Carol Adl

Latest posts by Carol Adl (see all)