Clinton Wastes No Time Calling For Gun Control Following Vegas Shooting

As details were still emerging about the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday, Hillary Clinton decided to offer her two cents on Twitter .

She said “we must put politics aside” before immediately calling for gun control.

Our grief isn’t enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

However, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee continued to politicize the tragedy by adding how much worse the massacre might have been if silencers had been used.

The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

Fox News reports:

It was an apparent reference to the NRA’s push to ease federal rules for silencers.

But conservative critics quickly hit back, saying silencers probably would only moderately dampen the sound of gunfire in this kind of attack – especially from what was described as a high-powered weapon.

“Suppressors only reduce by a few decibels, still same decibel level as a jackhammer,” tweeted Dana Loesch, a talk radio host and NRA spokeswoman.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, editor in chief of The Daily Wire, blasted Clinton’s tweets as “Ignorant, irrelevant and exploitative.”