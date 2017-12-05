WikiLeaks: Clintons Schemed With Big Pharma To Keep AIDS Drugs Prices High

WikiLeaks emails reveal that the Clinton Foundation schemed with Big Pharma to keep the price of AIDS drugs high and to ban the sale of cheaper generic alternatives.

In the various email exchanges (below) it was agreed that the Clinton Foundation would mislead the public into believing that Hillary Clinton wanted to make AIDS drugs affordable, whilst secretly doing all they could in the background to keep Big Pharma happy.

According to Wikileaks:

“Since President Clinton’s comments were made, we have been contacted by a number of advocacy groups who are now intending to wage a public campaign to bring in generics and lower drug prices. We do not feel we can participate in this without jeopardizing our work around the world. We cannot oppose what they might do, but we also cannot be publicly supporting it either.”

“we think that publicly pressuring the US and European AIDS drug companies to lower prices and bringing pressure to allow generic AIDS drugs into the United States will have limited if any success and could seriously jeopardize our negotiations to continually lower prices in poor countries… We have always told the drug companies that we would not pressure them”

“We have always told the drug companies that we would not pressure them and create a slippery slope where prices they negotiate with us for poor countries would inevitably lead to similar prices in rich countries.”

“we suggest that we approach the innovator companies that can currently sell products in the US with the idea of making donations to help clear the ADAP lists.”

“the companies will likely favor a donation approach rather than one that erodes prices across the board. I would guess that they would also likely favor a solution that involved their drugs rather than an approach that allowed generic drugs from India to flood the US market at low prices or one that set a precedent of waiving patent laws on drugs.”