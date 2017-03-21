Clinton’s Lead The Tributes To Their ‘Good Friend’ David Rockefeller

The Clinton’s have led the tributes to the late New World Order henchman David Rockefeller, who died aged 101 on Monday.

Bill and Hillary remembered their banking billionaire friend as a “kind, good man” in a joint statement which was published on the Clinton Foundation website.

The statement read: “David Rockefeller was a consummate businessman, a great humanitarian, and a serious scholar. He was a kind, good man to all who met him. Hillary and I are grateful for his friendship and his remarkable life”

In a public statement of their own, former president George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara also paid tribute saying they were “deeply saddened” on the loss of their “wonderful friend”

“So many knew him as one of the most generous philanthropists — and brightest Points of Light — whose caring and commitment to the widest range of worthy causes touched and lifted innumerable lives.”