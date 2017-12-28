CNBC Director Arrested For Spying On Naked Teens

Veteran CNBC director Dan Switzen has been busted by police for hiding a spy camera in the bathroom of his home in order to spy on naked teenagers.

The CNBC show director has been accused of spying on his teen nanny after her friend discovered the camera in the bathroom on November 18.

Dailycaller.com reports: The teens took the camera to police that evening and law enforcement found “incriminating” images on the memory card.

Police secured a search warrant and arrested Switzen on a felony charge of unlawful surveillance.

The complaint filed reads, “He intentionally installed a video recording device in a tissue box located in his family’s bathroom to surreptitiously view a person dressing or undressing…at a place and time when (the victim) had a reasonable expectation of privacy without (her) knowledge or consent.”

Switzen’s lawyer, Jeffrey Chartier, said his client was released without bail and called him a “decent family man.”

According to his LinkedIn, Switzen has been with CNBC for 16 years and has credits as a director on “The Suze Orman Show” and “Power Lunch.”

Switzen and CNBC declined to comment on the allegations.

On Tuesday, Page Six reported that NBC was trying to crack down on sexual misconduct at the network after a string of high-profile allegations against Mark Halperin, Matt Lauer, and Chris Matthews.

NBC reportedly told employees to tattle on colleagues who had workplace relationships, and warned staffers about sharing cabs with colleagues or giving inappropriate hugs.