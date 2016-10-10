Latest

CNN Caught Coaching Independent Voters: Video

Posted on October 10, 2016 by Edmondo Burr in News, US // 0 Comments

cnn

A video has surfaced from last night’s second presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, showing CNN (Clinton News Network) telling undecided voters what to say.

The television news channel CNN was caught coaching independent voters about what to say on air in St. Louis on Sunday.

Truth Kings reports:

CNN did everything they could to prop up Hillary Clinton during last night’s debates. Not only did they position two moderators against him, but they also, apparently, coached independent voters on what to say.

These were supposed to be uncommitted voters from Ohio, but clearly, CNN was attempting to drive the narrative for them (much like their own news network’s mass propaganda machine).


cnn

Edmondo Burr

BA Economics/Statistics
CEO
Assistant Editor

Latest posts by Edmondo Burr (see all)

About Edmondo Burr (2607 Articles)
BA Economics/Statistics CEO Assistant Editor

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire