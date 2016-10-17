Latest

CNN Claims Reading WikiLeaks Is Illegal In America

CNN told viewers it is illegal for them to read WikiLeaks emails, but it is OK for them to let the network tell them what is in them.

In a segment about the ongoing Hillary Clinton controversies, CNN host Chris Cuomo suggests viewers should let the network do the thinking for them.

Cuomo is spreading false information so that the mainstream media can control the narrative of the Podesta WikiLeaks. His face and body language give him away. Watch him deliver the bare-faced lie while glancing sideways with a sly grin.

Of course, for the average American, viewing the material is protected under the First Amendment.


Cuomo also failed to mention that the reason WikiLeaks exists is that CNN and mainstream media have killed journalism and replaced it with propaganda and disinformation.

Will this shameless attempt at lying to people about their First Amendment rights and scaring them from thinking for themselves backfire on CNN?

The segment prompted an outcry on Twitter, with users calling out CNN’s scare tactics and propaganda.

