CNN On Brink Of Collapse: Audience Numbers ‘Lowest Ever’

Newly released audience data from the last week show that CNN is on the brink of collapse, following a disastrous few days for the failing news network.

A series of fake news articles, the blackmail of Reddit users posting funny memes, and undercover videos from Project Veritas revealing that CNN producers think their own news is “mostly bullshit,” has all resulted in CNN’s ratings being at their lowest point in its history of broadcasting.

Zerohedge.com reports: As The Federalist notes in the table below, for the week of June 26th – July 2nd, CNN’s primetime shows (Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon) managed to draw about 6% fewer viewers than multi-decade old re-runs of “Yogi Bear,” “Full House,” and “Friends” which air in the same time slots on Nick-At-Nite.

Sometimes it’s difficult to know for sure, but we think this is a bad trend…