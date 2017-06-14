CNN Fake News Inspired Leftist Gunman To Shoot Republican Senator

When a leftist gunman shot Republican Congressman Steve Scalia this morning in a politically motivated terror attack, mainstream media’s constant barrage of fake news designed to bring down President Trump reached it’s logical conclusion. CNN and the entire liberal mainstream media now have blood on their hands.

James Hodgkinson, the alleged violent leftist gunman, asked “Are those Republicans or Democrats out there practicing?” before opening fire on the GOP party including majority whip Steve Scalia and Sen. Rand Paul, according to Rep. Jeff Duncan.

“He had a rifle that was clearly meant for the job of taking people out, multiple casualties, and he had several rounds and magazines that he kept unloading and reloading,” said Michigan Rep. Mike Bishop.

The man was wearing running clothes, asked Duncan: "Are those Republicans or Democrats out there practicing?" Per source familiar. — Rebecca Berg (@rebeccagberg) June 14, 2017

Unbeknown to the leftist gunman, what he had been reading online were fake news articles about President Trump and Republicans, which have swollen in number over time. The false articles against Trump began appearing on social networks and websites during the election campaign, but exploded in number after Trump’s inauguration.

The tone of the articles and TV broadcasts also worsened, with mainstream outlets and leftist celebrities openly calling for bloody action against President Trump, and advocating violent uprising.

Text from RSC Chair Rep. Mark Walker, who was at Congressional baseball game practice: pic.twitter.com/tgUBOEzKM6 — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) June 14, 2017

Fake news mainstream media now has blood on it’s hands, as an impressionable member of society took matters into his own hands in Alexandria, Virginia, and carried out the logical endgame of the mainstream media’s extreme agenda.

“I think we’re lucky that Scalise was there because this was his security detail, without them it would have been a massacre,” said Senator Rand Paul, who survived the shooting.

We have been warning for months that the left’s hysterical anti-Trump narrative and the mainstream media’s attempt to remove Trump from office through the publication of endless fake news is a dangerous game that will explode in all of our faces, damaging the nation as a whole.

Today a radicalized leftist, his head full of mainstream media fake news, lashed out with violence. Men were wounded. It could have been a massacre.

The mainstream media has blood on it’s hands.

Rep. Duncan says the gunman asked “Are those Republicans or Democrats out there practicing?” before opening fire. #Alexandria #SteveScalise pic.twitter.com/INzrlj2tNZ — Baxter Dmitry (@baxter_dmitry) June 14, 2017

Within the last month two “artistic works” have urged violence against Trump. In late May, comedian Kathy Griffin apologized for a photo where she held a mask of a bloody, severed Trump head. More recently, a New York production of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, funded by $30 million taxpayer dollars, featured a Trump-like figure who was assassinated.

CNN, the mainstream media, and liberal celebrities must cease and desist the propagation of hysterical content designed to legitimize violence. It’s time to wind back the clock and return to an era of respect and dignity.

I wonder where the shooter got the idea to violently attack GOP… Alexandria

Rep. Mike Bishop

Steve Scalise

Congressional Baseball Game pic.twitter.com/utKSwIHEsQ — Mr N (@Mr_Nielsen_5309) June 14, 2017

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected,” said President Donald Trump in a sober statement.

As for CNN, they could only bring themselves to blame the gun, not their months-long campaign of fake news and hysterical rhetoric, or, heaven forbid, the actual terrorist.

Speaking on Alexandria shooting, CNN uses language to frame the GUN as sentient. If it was a Trump supporter they'd use different language. pic.twitter.com/5EJCRQS8JO — /pol/ News Forever (@polNewsForever) June 14, 2017

America deserves better than this sad excuse for a mainstream broadcaster.