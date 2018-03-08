CNN Confirms Florida School Shooter Was Heavily Medicated

CNN has confirmed that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz was heavily medicated on anti-depressants at the time of the massacre.

According to CNN, on February 21 a jail guard confirmed to them that Cruz is “still heavily medicated” – validating our earlier reports that Big Pharma drugs likely played a role in this and other mass shootings.

CNN.com reports: In observation reports from February 17 to 24, deputies described Nikolas Cruz’s activities, demeanor and behavior.

Throughout the week, Cruz was segregated from other inmates due to his high-profile status. He started in the infirmary and was transferred to a different cell on February 23.

On February 24, a deputy noted that Cruz had a visit with an unidentified family member. Otherwise, his defense attorneys and physicians were his only other visitors.

Deputies outlined Cruz’s movements and interactions in brief notes and checked boxes throughout their shifts. His lawyer cautioned against reading too much into the notes.

“They are snippet observations from corrections officers and are not clinical impressions made by his treating psychologist or psychiatrist at the jail. They don’t show a complete picture. They are generated because Mr. Cruz has a high-profile case and is on suicide watch,” Chief Assistant Public Defender Gordon Weekes said in a statement.

Here are some highlights from each day:

February 17

Cruz is housed in a single-man cell in the infirmary, three days after the massacre in Parkland. Deputies described his appearance as relaxed and his behavior as cooperative.

He showered at 1 p.m. and ate his entire meal.

February 18

Still in isolation, Cruz drank juice and refused a meal in the morning, one deputy said.

Another deputy described Cruz as “lying on his back staring at the ceiling.” His reactions were “calm” and “slow” when a doctor or nurse asked him questions.

The next deputy took notes on his communication in an “attorney/doctor interview.” The deputy described Cruz as “very engaged, responsive” and “talkative.” He leaned forward in his chair and nodded “yes” and “no.”

February 19

One deputy described the inmate as “cooperative when asked to do something.”

Another said he was “well-groomed” and had a “quiet demeanor.” “He follows commands” and “talks softly,” a deputy noted. His thinking appeared “logical.”

Another deputy noted that Cruz did not make eye contact and “often sits with a blank stare, appears to be in thought.”

He cooperated with verbal orders and was “guarded” when questioned by medical staff. “Speech is slow and sometimes slurred,” the deputy noted.

Cruz finished his entire meal that night, showered and brushed his teeth, the deputy wrote. “In bed frequently but does not appear to sleep,” the deputy said.

February 20

More of the same comments from three deputies about the inmate’s appearance, behavior and thinking:

“Well-groomed, calm/quiet demeanor.”

“Follows commands, talks softly and very little.”

“Follows commands and responds to questions.”

“Appears slower than normal in his movement,” a different deputy said.

“Appeared to break out in laughter both during and immediately following his professional visit at 1848 hours and later at 1910 hours.”

February 21

Another day in which deputies described Cruz as “unremarkable” and “relaxed” as he sat in his cell.

“Seems coherent. Minimal interaction during shift,” a deputy said in a report logged at 6:30 a.m.

“Ate very little of his food … slept most of the time. However, appeared restless for part of night.”

Another deputy noted that he “avoids eye contact” and “looks downward with a blank stare.”

“Inmate nods his head as a response initially but uses normal speech when prompted.”

On this day, he ate his entire meal and took his medication, another deputy wrote. Later in the evening, another deputy described him as restless, “tossing and turning while laying down.”

February 22

Hours later, another deputy described Cruz at 2:48 a.m. as “restless” and “tossing from time to time.”

“A lot of tossing and turning,” another deputy said at 3:36 a.m.

“Restless, tossing from time to time his bunk, staring at ceiling,” a deputy wrote in a report logged at 11:20 a.m.

Otherwise, deputies reported he ate most of breakfast and all of his lunch: 4 slices of bread, 1 apple, 1 jelly, 1 peanut butter cookies, 1 bag of cookies, juice.

A deputy described his communication with his attorney as “engaged, conversating, understanding what was being said.”

February 23

The next day, Cruz was moved to another unit.

One deputy noted he “avoids eye contact” and “looks downward with blank stare.” Another said he has “good eye contact with people speaking to him.”

He ate all of his lunch and refused to come out of his cell for recreational time.

While speaking to his attorneys, he appeared to be “coherent,” a deputy said. “Inmate was also observed smiling and giggling.”

February 24

More of the same: relaxed, unremarkable, well-groomed. “Made good eye contact when given verbal orders,” a deputy wrote in a report logged at 7:02 a.m.

He ate his entire breakfast, took a shower and brushed his teeth. He was “given time to walk outside his cell and did so.”

“Had a family visit per command staff,” another deputy wrote.

He requested to read a Bible before another restless night of sleep, another deputy said.

“(Twists) and turns in bunk, does not sleep, stares at wall in deep thought, eyes closed, appears to be resting, not asleep.”