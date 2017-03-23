CNN And MSNBC Caught Faking Live Interview With Same Guest

Fake News CNN and MSNBC were caught lying to their viewers again today as both networks claimed to be interviewing the same guest live at the same time.

CNN and MSNBC can only deceive us so many times before we have to assume everything they say is lies.

LIVE MY ASS! really?! live on CNN and MSNBC at the same time? pic.twitter.com/EEoWkUKEhg — Baxter Dmitry (@baxter_dmitry) March 23, 2017

But it’s not just those those two networks. Last year ABC News were caught staging a fake “crime scene” for reporter Linsey Davis to report from in a segment broadcast on Good Morning America.

Viewers were presented with the sight of Davis standing in front of yellow police tape with the words “SHERIFF’S LINE DO NOT CROSS” and ABC News, reporting from the site for hours, claimed Davis was in the middle of an active crime scene.

But she wasn’t. The ABC News report had more in common with a Hollywood production than a breaking news report.

Linsey Davis was actually standing in a field in Woodruffe, South Carolina – not at the crime scene she was claiming to be reporting from.

Sources with knowledge of the matter say the sheriff’s tape was placed there by the ABC News crew for the purpose of its inclusion in the live shot.

Fake sheriff’s tape, fake news. “This action is completely unacceptable and fails to meet the standards of ABC News,” said Julie Townsend, the vice president of communications at ABC News.

“As soon as it was brought to our attention, we decided to take the producer out of the field, and we’re investigating further.”

While ABC News promised to clean up their act, “Very Fake News” CNN just keep pumping out the fake stuff.

CNN and sister channel Headline News were caught faking a bizarre “satellite” interview between two reporters who were actually standing six car park spaces away from each other in the same Phoenix parking lot.

“The two suspects are Ashleigh Banfield of CNN and Nancy Grace of Headline News. At first it seems like a normal TV ‘remote,’ as Banfield interviews Grace from another location. Then the channel’s graphics alert viewers: both anchors are in Phoenix. That’s odd. Also: They’re both outdoors, sitting in what looks to be a parking lot. And is that same building behind them?“

“It seems that Grace and Banfield are sitting in the same parking lot, facing in the same direction, and judging by the speed of the vehicles in their shots, they cannot be sitting more than 30 feet away from each other,” wrote the Atlantic Wire’s Dashiell Bennett and Philip Bump.

Then things get really bizarre. Watch the cars moving in the background of both shots:

While this parking lot fiasco might be classified as a small lie, it demonstrates that deceit and manipulation are fundamental to mainstream media operations these days. You know you are dealing with compulsive liars when they lie even when there is nothing to be gained by it.

According to Amber Lyon, a former CNN reporter and three-time Emmy award winning journalist, CNN is routinely paid by the US government and foreign governments to selectively report on certain events. Furthermore, the Obama administration paid CNN for editorial control over some of their content: