CNN Caught Shamelessly Spreading Iranian Government Propaganda

CNN has been caught shamelessly spreading propaganda, posting images from Tasnim News Agency, the official arm of the Iranian government.

During their coverage of the protests sweeping Iran, CNN posted images from an agency who’s remit is to protect the Islamic regime against negative coverage.

Mike Cernovich reports: “What the f-ck is CNN doing,” one of my Persian family members screamed, “They are posting images from the Iranian government in their coverage of Iran!” Unlike me, my extended Persian family trusts CNN, and they were appalled to see CNN post images from Tasnim News Agency.

The Tasnim News Agency’s mission, it says right on their site, includes “Defending the Islamic Revolution against negative media propaganda campaign and providing our readers with realities on the ground about Iran and Islam, specially current wave of the Islamic Awakening in the region are top on our agenda in Tasnim News Agency.”

Here’s the image CNN used for its article about the anti-regime protests happening in Iran.

Here is that same image, which was first published on Tasnim.

CNN had to issue a correction after its Twitter account was busted Tweeting out Tasnim images.

CNN is worse than fake news, they support despots and murderers.

CNN is literally a propaganda outlet for the Iranian regime.