CNN Sued For Racist Discrimination Against Its Black Employees

CNN is being sued by former black employees who say the giant news organisation routinely discriminates workers based on the color of their skin.

A multi-million dollar class action lawsuit has been launched by former and current employees, claiming that CNN, Turner Broadcasting and Time Warner discriminate black employees.

Dailycaller.com reports:

Filed on behalf of two black employees, Celeslie Henley and Ernest Colbert Jr, the lawsuit alleges that black employees were paid less and had fewer opportunities for promotions.

“Dramatic’ differences in pay, harsher evaluations for black males and fewer available promotions are among evidence of the prejudice,” the lawsuit claims.

Lawyer Daniel Meachum explained that he uncovered the alleged discrimination when investigating a lawsuit for a different client of his, DeWayne Walker. Walker currently has a lawsuit against CNN for $50 million.

Walker’s lawsuit alleges that CNN did not promote him for 13 years because he is black, instead choosing to promote white employees.

“As a result of the current discrimination lawsuit filed on behalf of DeWayne Walker vs. CNN, Time Warner & Turner, we have uncovered stories involving abuse of power, nepotism, revenge, retaliation and discrimination,” Meachum said.

Henley, named in the lawsuit, claims that she worked for the company for seven years. She said that even though she worked longer hours than her coworkers, the company allegedly discriminated against her because of her race.

The lawsuit also alleges that black employees had to deal with racial slurs and other prejudices from management.

“Upon information and belief, African-American employees have had to endure racial slurs and prejudicial biases from superiors such as, ‘it’s hard to manage black people’ and ‘who would be worth more: black slaves from times past or new slaves.’ ” the suit claims.

Time Warner and Turner Broadcasting did not return The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. CNN declined to comment.