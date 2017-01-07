Latest

CNN Panelist Blames Trump For Racist Torture Of White Disabled Man

Posted on January 7, 2017 by Edmondo Burr in News, US // 1 Comment

white disabled man

A former spokeswoman for Bernie Sanders has blamed the vicious attack on a white disabled man in Chicago, that was carried out by four black assailants and broadcast live on Facebook, on President-elect Donald Trump.

CNN commentator Symone Sanders says the attack was not really a hate crime but the result of Trump’s rhetoric.

Police on Thursday charged four African-American suspects under hate crimes statutes in the alleged kidnapping and torture of a young mentally handicapped man in Chicago.

From The Daily Caller:

During a panel discussion on CNN Wednesday night, Symone Sanders blamed an unlikely source for the kidnapping of a white, Chicago man who was mentally disabled.

For some reason, Sanders accused Donald Trump for forcing the four black assailants to torture their victim and record it, all while screaming, “fuck Donald Trump! Fuck white people!”

“I just want to remind folks that we cannot sit here and ignore that — at least for the last year on very public display — the worst parts of America have been brought from the fringe into the mainstream,” the former Bernie Sanders spox stated. “That affects people on both sides.”

“We’ve talked about white nationalists and white supremacists and the KKK, but there also, when this inflammatory rhetoric is out there, when someone is repeatedly telling you that your community is the worst of the worst, it brings out the worst of the worst in people.”

Sanders also claimed that the incident — again, committed by four black teens torturing a white teen while screaming, “fuck white people!” — was not in fact a hate crime.

“That is not a hate crime,” she blindly stated. “Hate crimes are because of a person’s racial ethnicity, their religion, their gender, a disability, it isn’t your political leanings, because someone doesn’t like you’re political leanings and they do something bad to you, that is not a hate crime.”

You can watch the entire interview below.

WATCH:

By Christian Datoc – Crazy CNN Panelist Blames TRUMP For Kidnapped, Tortured White Man — ‘That Is Not A Hate Crime’

Edmondo Burr

BA Economics/Statistics
CEO
Assistant Editor

Latest posts by Edmondo Burr (see all)

About Edmondo Burr (2897 Articles)
BA Economics/Statistics CEO Assistant Editor

Related Articles

  • harry crowde

    So the black woman says it not fault of black teenage thugs but fault of white middle class rich man? If other way round there would be riots. Trump is our future and if he was to call for citizens to stand up and form an army I would. I have guns and am ready to use against those that threaten my America. Mr Trump I like you and have a poster of you on my wall but sometimes my mom takes it down. Are you near new Jersey? If you could we could talk coz I got lots of ideas about the country and how to run it and I could join you as an apprentice BECOZ I don’t work so have lots of time. Thank you and to all my followers I say thank you and respect and peace and love and thanks thanks for believing in me.

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire